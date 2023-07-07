Eurovision 2024: Gothenburg will not host the competition

Gothenburg is out of the Eurovision 2024 host city race, thus leaving Malmo and Stockholm still in contention. The Eurovision 2024 Host City is expected to be unveiled today.

Swedish newspaper Goteborgs Posten is reporting that the City of Gothenburg has been informed by SVT that it will not host the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. Hence leaving Malmo and Stockholm to bag the coveted right to host the competition next year.

A total of four cities applied to host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest: Gothenburg, Malmo, Stockholm and Ornskoldsvik.

Source: Goteborgs Posten.