Estonia: ERR confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Estonia will compete at the forthoming 2024 Eurovision edition in Sweden.

Thus Estonia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Estonia will be selecting its Eurovision 2024 act and entry via its traditional national selection Eesti Laul. ERR will be revealing more details on the Estonian Eurovision 2024 plan of action and format of the competition in the coming months. The Estonian national broadcaster is set to introduce major changes to the competition and will be revamping the format of the national selection and changing the team behind Eesti Laul 2024.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2022 saw Alika represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Bridges‘.

Source: ERR/ESCToday

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU