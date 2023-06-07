EBU: New TV Committee elected at the 2023 TV Assembly in Warsaw

The EBU elected a new TV Committee last month at the TV Assembly in Warsaw, Poland.



TVP, the Polish national broadcaster, hosted the EBU Media Summit along with the TV and Digital Assemblies in Warsaw last month where a new set of TV Committee members were appointed.

SVT’s Head of Content Strategy Markus Sterky has been re-elected as the TV Committee’s President along with 4 vice-presidents:

Ana Maria Bordas (TVE/Spain) re-elected

(TVE/Spain) re-elected Dermot Horan (RTE/Ireland) re-elected



(RTE/Ireland) re-elected Matt Travers (BBC/ United Kingdom) re-elected –promoted



(BBC/ United Kingdom) re-elected –promoted Bakel Walden (SRG,SSR/Switzerland) re-elected- promoted

The following members have been appointed to join the TV Committee for a 2 year term:

Albrecht Bischoffshausen (ARD/Germany) re-elected

(ARD/Germany) re-elected Akwasi Ansah – (NPO, ZWART/ Netherlands)

– (NPO, ZWART/ Netherlands) Anne Catherine Nanopoulos (France Televisions)

(France Televisions) Claudio Fasulo (RAI)

(RAI) Johan Aaltonen (YLE)

(YLE) Laetitia Huberti (RTBF)

(RTBF) Marek Solon- Lipinski (TVP)

(TVP) Milan Fridrich (CT)

Familiar faces

We have several familiar faces in the new TV Committee:

Ana Maria Bordas (RTVE)

The Head of Delegation from Spain, Ana Maria Bordas, has been re-elected for a third term (second term as Vice President). Ana Maria is also a member of the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and is RTVE’s Head of Original Content. She is also the co-director of Benidorm Fest 2024. Ms. Bordas has served as the Spanish Head Of Delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2017-2021 and at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest from 2019-2020.

Claudio Fasulo (RAI)

Claudio Fasulo is the Deputy Director Entertainment Prime Time Department at RAI and is a member of the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group. He was one of the Executive Producers at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Bake Walden (SSR,SRG)

Bakel Walden the Director of Development and Offering at SRG, SSR from Switzerland is the newly appointed Chair of the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group.

About the EBU’s TV Committee

The EBU’s TV Committee oversees the operations of the EBU’s TV services and assists in steering the operational and strategic direction. The Chairman and President are nominated by the TV Committee.

The TV Committee monitors the progress of events like the Eurovision Song Contest, approves the strategy of the television services and controls the television development fund. Moreover they help establish standards and procedures. The committee meets 4 times throughout the year, with remaining business conducted electronically. Since 2013 the TV Committee also has held joint meetings with the Radio Committee.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU