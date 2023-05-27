Eurovision 2023: Most watched Grand Final in the UK

The BBC has revealed that the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final has excelled in many ways in the United Kingdom and has been the most watched Grand Final ever in the country.

The Eurovision bandwagon landed on British for the 9th time in the history of our beloved songfest when Liverpool welcomed the 37 competing countries earlier this month. The Eurovision glitz, glamour and glitter returned to the United Kingdom after 25 years.

The BBC press release reads:

The Eurovision Grand Final saw a 5 min peak of 11 million, average of 9.9 million and share of 63%. Eurovision content on BBC Television this week has seen a reach of 27 million (44%) across UK audiences (based on 3 minute reach).

Kate Phillips (BBC Unscripted Director) says:

What an incredible Contest! It was unforgettable, unmissable event television on a scale never seen before delivered by the BBC to viewers across the UK and millions more watching around the world. Sweden took home the trophy in spectacular style and 2022 winners Ukraine were at the heart of the show. Liverpool welcomed the world’s biggest singing competition with open arms and embraced it beyond all of our expectations. The fact that so many millions of people tuned in reflects just how significant Eurovision has become and truly underlines the theme behind this year’s contest, United by Music. We really hope we did Ukraine proud.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was organized by the BBC in collaboration with the EBU on behalf of UA:PBC and Ukraine on 9, 11 and 13 May in Liverpool.

Sweden’s Loreen stormed to victory for the second time in the history of the competition giving her nation its 7th Eurovision victory.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: EBU/ Sarah Louise Bennett