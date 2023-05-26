Sweden: ABBA rule out 50th anniversary reunion at Eurovison 2024

ABBA, the 1975 Swedish Eurovision winners, have ruled out that they will reunite and appear together next year at the Eurovision Song Contest when the competition travels to Sweden for the seventh time. Namely 2024 will mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s epic Eurovision victory.

Next year ABBA celebrates 50 years of their Eurovision victory, when they gave Sweden its very first Eurovision victory with ‘Waterloo‘. The group went on to become one of the world’s most celebrated and famous music groups gaining much fame, name and recognition both in Sweden and globally.

Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson were interviewed on BBC Newsnight where they revealed that they don’t intend to reunite or have a special reunion next year at the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden. Hence putting the rumours of a potential reunion to celebrate Waterloo’s 5oth anniversary at Eurovision in 2024.

Benny Andersson says:

I don’t want to…. and if I don’t want to, the others won’t. It’s the same for all four of us – someone says, ‘no’ – it’s a no.

Bjorn Ulvaeus adds:

We can celebrate 50 years of Abba without us being on stage.

You can watch the Newsnight special interview with Bjorn and Benny from ABBA courtesy of the BBC.

ABBA represented Sweden at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Waterloo’ storming to victory in Brighton.

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 7 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, 2023) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 10 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 12 years including 3 victories.

The Nordic country has partaken 62 times in the competition throughout its history.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC/Getty Images