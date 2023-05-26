Italy: Marco Mengoni & Elodie release ‘Pazza Musica’

Italian superstar Marco Mengoni and Elodie have joined forces and have released a brand new single together ‘Pazza Musica’.

Two time Sanremo winner and two time Italian Eurovision representative, Marco Mengoni and the super talented Elodie have premiered their latest single ‘Pazza Musica‘. Their new bop is surely gonna make everyone dance this summer both in Italy and overseas.

The song has been composed and written by Paolo Antonacci and Davide Petrella, Davide Simonetta and Stefano Tognini. Marco and Elodie‘s new single will be released by Sony Music Entertaiment Italy.

The official music video has been directed by Roberto Ortu.

Pazza Musica is one of tracks on Marco’s new album ‘Materia- Prisma‘ which was released today too. This is the very first time the two artists have collaborated together.

Marco Mengoni & Eurovision

Marco Mengoni is one of Italy’s most celebrated singers today, having won the Sanremo Song Festival twice (2013, 2023). Marco has represented Italy at the Eurovision Song Song with flying colours twice in 2013 placing 7th and in 2023 where he achieved an honorable 4th place in the Grand Final with ‘Due Vite‘.

Source: Marco Mengoni/ ESCToday

Photo credit: Rolling Stones Italy