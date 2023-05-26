The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest’s impact has been massive when it comes to the musical charts, streaming platforms and social media engagement. The BBC has released further details on the 2023 Eurovision edition’s success story.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest has gone places and this year’s edition has excelled with flying colors with a massive social media engagement impact and an extraordinary musical success (both on streaming platforms and musical charts).

Regarding the online engagement for Eurovision 2023 the BBC press release reads:

Online the Eurovision Song Contest’s digital platforms saw record engagement. 105 million unique accounts were reached on TikTok during the two weeks of the event. TikTok also saw a total of 315 million video views on the official Eurovision account – up 40% year-on-year. There were further 53 million views of content in the days following the Grand Final. Videos on the platform using the hashtag #Eurovision2023 have been watched 4.8 billion times. 45 million unique viewers across 232 countries and territories watched content on the official YouTube channel during the week of the Live Shows – up 2.7m on 2022. 32 million unique accounts were reached on Instagram – three times as many as in 2022. Videos on the platform were seen 181 million times, while content on the ESC Facebook page was seen by 29 million people during the two event weeks – 5 million more than in 2022. In total, videos on the 4 social channels were watched nearly 540 million times during the weeks of the event – nearly double the amount seen in 2022.

4 million tweets using the word “Eurovision” were sent on Twitter between the First Semi Final and the Grand Final.

The BBC press releases continues regarding the musical success of Eurovision 2023:

The Eurovision Song Contest continues to produce worldwide hits and promote music from across the participating nations in 2023. The official Eurovision Song Contest 2023 playlist on Spotify was the most-streamed Spotify playlist globally on Sunday 14 May. The platform’s Global chart for all streaming across the world also saw 5 entries from 2023 break into the Top 200 on the same day. Winning song “Tattoo”’s streaming tally of 4.2 million plays on the day after the Grand Final beat the previous highest total for 2021’s winner “Zitti E Buoni” by Måneskin, who recorded 3.9 million streams. The number of plays also set another record for Loreen, who became the first woman to win the Song Contest twice. She now has the highest number of streams ever achieved in a single day by a Swedish female artist. Contest runner-up “Cha Cha Cha” by Käärijä achieved the most daily Spotify streams of all time in Finland, with Finnish listeners pressing play on the Eurovision party-starter a massive 469,000 times on the day after the Grand Final. “Cha Cha Cha“ ended the week with 2.5m listens on Spotify Finland alone – which is the highest weekly tally of streams ever seen in Käärijä’s native Finland. On the Official ESC YouTube channel, videos featuring Loreen, including exclusive live performances and interviews, have received 31.4m views to date. Second placed Käärijä has had 31m views of all his exclusive performances and interviews to date.

The BBC press release concludes:

While the full economic and social impact of hosting the event in Liverpool is still being evaluated, early data and figures from Merseyside Police suggest that an additional 500,000 visitors came to the city in the two weeks running up to the Contest. This included over 1,100 journalists from more than 50 countries who came to cover the event onsite. Coverage of the event grew 20% year-on-year with over 150,000 articles written about the Eurovision Song Contest in May alone.

We must also not forget that for the very first time in the history of the UK Official Charts and of the Eurovision Song Contest that four competing songs from this year’s Eurovision edition have entered the UK Official Charts Top 10. A real Eurovision take over!!

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was organized by the BBC and the EBU on behalf of UA:PBC and Ukraine.

Loreen was crowned the winner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Tattoo‘.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC/ Corinne Cumming