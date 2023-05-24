Spain: Winds of change hit Benidorm Fest and the Spanish delegation

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has brought about a major shake up and implemented great changes both at Benidorm Fest and in the Spanish delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eva Mora has been replaced by Ana Maria Bordas as the Spanish Head of Delegation both at the Eurovision Song Contest and the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Eva Mora has served as the Spanish Head of Delegation for two years having worked hard and diligently both at ESC and JESC. Her dedication and professionalism has earned her great respect and recognition amid the international delegations and international media throughout Europe.

Ms. Ana Maria Bordas resumes her position as the Spanish Head of Delegation after a 2 year hiatus. Ms. Bordas is also the Vice Chair at the EBU’s TV Committe and an elected member of the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group. She has served as the Spanish Head of Delegation from 2017-2021. Ms. Bordas will be the Benidorm Fest 2024 co-director along with Mr. Cesar Vallejas.

Ms. Maria Eizaguirre will continue her position as the Head of Communication and Events at the Benidorm Fest. She is the Head of Participation and Communication at RTVE.

RTVE has brought about a major shake up at the Benidorm Fest as many new faces have joined the Benidorm Fest 2024 Core Team. The Benidorm Fest Committtee will consist of a total 10 members.

For the forthcoming edition there will be three musical consultants involved in the song and artist selection: Tony Sanchez Olhsson (composer/lyricist Spain 2007, 2012, 2015), Rayden (Benidorm Fest 2022) and Pablo Cebrian (musician/composer/producer).

The Benidorm Fest 2024 Core Team

José Pablo López (General Content Director/RTVE)

Ana María Bordas (Spanish Head of Delegation/ RTVE Head of Original Content)

María Eizaguirre (RTVE/ Head of Particiapation and Communication)

César Vallejo (RTVE Play Premiere deputy-director)

Pablo Cebrián (musician, composer, prodocer /musical consultant)

Tony Sánchez-Ohlsson (prodoucer & composer with strong Eurovision links/ musical consultant)

David Martínez (Rayden) – (singer & Benidorm Fest 2022 participant/ muscial consultant)

Virginia Díaz (Radio 3 presenter)



Miryam Benedited (Choreographer)

Tony Aguilar (Spanish Commentator at Eurovision)

Notably neither Irene Mahia or Fernando Macias, who have worked at the Eurovision Song Contest for many years and have been part of the Benidorm Fest Committee for the last 2 years, are on the new core team.

The new core team will be responsible to select the sixteen Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts. RTVE has already opened the song submission window for Benidorm Fest 2024.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Blanca Paloma represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE