United Kingdom: Mae Muller to release her debut album on 15 September

Mae Muller, the 2023 British Eurovision representative is all set to release her forthcoming debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late’ in September.

Hold your horses Europe, as Mae Muller will be releasing her very first album ‘ Sorry I’m Late’. Her debut album will feature a total of 17 tracks including her Eurovision 2023 bop ‘I Wrote A Song‘. Mae’s Eurovision entry is currently flying high in the UK and has entered the Official UK Charts at #9.

MY DEBUT ALBUM SORRY I’M LATE OUT SEPTEMBER 15TH!!!

i can’t believe i’m typing this but it’s happening!!!

thank you for sticking with me, i can’t wait to laugh, dance, sing & cry with you to this album!!! ❤️ i love it almost as much as i love all of you https://t.co/jBorbUfAjD pic.twitter.com/uj9RXAif3N — Mae Muller (@maemuller_) May 24, 2023

Mae Muller represented the United Kingdom at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘I Wrote A Song‘, despite achieving a 25th placing in the Grand Final the song has gone viral in the United Kingdom and overseas.

