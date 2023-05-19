Not one but four Eurovision 2023 alumni are charting in the Top 10 Official UK Charts this week! Loreen, Kaarika, Mae Muller and Alessandra Mele are all riding high on the British charts this week!

Sweden’s Eurovision Queen Loreen and her winning entry ‘Tattoo‘ has entered the UK Official Singles Chart at #2, whilst Finland’s Kaarija and his entry ‘Cha Cha Cha‘ are charting at #6, followed by the UK’s Mae Muller’s ‘I Wrote A Song‘ at #9 and Norway’s Alessandra Mele‘s ‘Queen of Kings‘ at #10.

Loreen’s ‘Tattoo‘ has outpeaked her 2012 Eurovision winning entry ‘Euphoria‘ which charted at #3 in the British charts.

This is the first time in the 71 years history of the UK’s Official Charts and the 67 years Eurovsion history that four Eurovision entries make it to the UK Top 10 charts simultaneously.

Loreen told Official Charts:

I’m absolutely overwhelmed by all the love and support that I’m receiving right now, especially from my UK friends that’ve been with me since day one. The UK’s become my second home, and to receive a new peak there with Tattoo means the world to me. Thank you for being a part of the journey. Together, we’ve created history.

Kaarija tells Official Charts:

This feels amazing. I’m just a normal guy from Finland! I made a song and people love it, I’m very grateful for that. Making it to the UK Top 10 is just crazy. I know it’s not easy to get there, especially with a Finnish song. To all my UK fans, I want to say thank you for all your love and support. I hope I can come back someday and do my own show there!

Mae Muller spoke to Official Charts and commented:

We’ve only gone and bloody done it – Top 10 in the Official Singles Chart with I Wrote A Song! Thank you so much for all the support, I cannot thank you guys enough. It could not have happened without you, without the UK getting behind me. It’s been a weird couple of days, but this has just been such an amazing end to my Eurovision journey. I’m so, so grateful. My first Top 10! This is a big deal, I can’t lie. It’s just the beginning. I love you so much!

Mae Muller reacts to her song entering the UK Official Charts at #2:

Martin Talbo ( Official Charts Company CEO) says:

While many Eurovision classics over the years have made an impact on the Official Singles Chart, from Sing Little Birdie in 1959 to last year’s SPACE MAN, never has there been a Eurovision/Official Charts crossover like this year’s unprecedented Top 10 result. Congratulations to Loreen, Käärijä, Mae Muller and Alessandra on becoming the all-time Eurovision dream team. You are *all* winners in our eyes.

Eurovision 2023 entries which have entered in the TOP 100 UK Official charts are:

#2 Loreen (Sweden)

(Sweden) #6 Kaarija (Finland)

(Finland) #9 Mae Muller (United Kingdom)

(United Kingdom) #10 Alessandra Mele (Norway)

(Norway) #45 Noa Kirel (Israel)

(Israel) #48 Salena & Teya (Austria)

(Austria) #56 Blanka (Poland)

(Poland) #63 Gustaph (Belgium)

(Belgium) #79 Voyager (Australia)

(Australia) #92 Alex Lambrou (Cyprus)

(Cyprus) #94 La Zarra (France)

(France) #95 Tvorchi (Ukraine)

A total of 12 Eurovision 2023 songs are charting in the British Official Charts, out of which four them have made it to the TOP 10!

Loreen was crowned the winner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Tattoo‘, becoming the very first woman to win the competition twice. She has given the Swedes their 7th Eurovision victory.

Source: officialcharts.com

Photo credit: officialcharts.com