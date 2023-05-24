Finland: YLE publishes rules and regulations for UMK 2024

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster, has released the rules and regulations for the forthcoming 2024 Finnish national selection- UMK.

The Finns have kicked off preparation for Eurovision 2024 and have set the stone for their forthcoming Eurovision national selection UMK 2024. The Finnish national broadcaster has published the rules and regulations for UMK 2024. Artists wishing to compete at the Finnish national final can submit their entries from 21-24 August 2024.

Finland will hold its national final in February 2024. The 2024 Finnish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via combined professional jury/audience deliberation.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 56 times in Europe’s favorite television show.

In 2023 Kaarija represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Cha Cha Cha’, achieving an honorable 2nd placing in the Grand Final in Liverpool.

Source: YLE

Photo credit: EBU