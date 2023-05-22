Marco Mengoni, the most sought after Italian artist and Elodie have joined forces and will be dropping a bran new single together this week aptly titled ‘Pazza Musica’.

‘Pazza Musica‘ will be released this week, on . The song has been composed and written by Paolo Antonacci and Davide Petrella, Davide Simonetta and Stefano Tognini. Marco and Elodie‘s new single will be released by Sony Music Entertaiment Italy on Friday 26 May.

Pazza Musica con @Elodiedipa Disponibile il 26.05.2023

Scopri ora il suono in anteprima https://t.co/OBwwCBJzgf pic.twitter.com/h7iWZHAeYT — Marco Mengoni (@mengonimarco) May 20, 2023

Marco Mengoni is one of Italy’s most celebrated singers today, having won the Sanremo Song Festival twice (2013, 2023). Marco has represented Italy at the Eurovision Song Song with flying colours twice in 2013 placing 7th and in 2023 where he achieved an honorable 4th place in the Grand Final with ‘Due Vite‘.

Source: Marco Mengoni/ ESCToday

