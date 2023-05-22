United Kingdom: Will the BBC select Sophie Ellis Bextor for Eurovision 2024?

As the dust settles after the iconic 2023 Eurovision Song Contest which was held on British shores, it seems that the United Kingdom is eyeing to send the internationally acclaimed British singer and songwriter Sophie Ellis Bextor to Eurovision next year, when the contest travels to Sweden for the 7th time.

The British Eurovision rumour mill has hit the roof today as British newspaper The Sun is running an article stating that the BBC bosses have allegedly lined up Sophie Ellis Bexter for next year’s Eurovision edition which is set to be held in Sweden.

It seems that the Sophie Ellis Bexter is a hot favourite amongst BBC bosses to fly the UK flag at Eurovision. A source told The Sun:

At the moment there is only one artist on the BBC’s list for Eurovision 2024, and they don’t intend to add to it. Sophie Ellis-Bextor is seen as the ideal fit for the contest – she’s a great singer and performer, and she is already known to audiences, both straight and gay, across Europe.

We should note that there has been no official announcement regarding Eurovision 2024 from the BBC, as it’s still early days yet for the British broadcaster to make any announcements regarding next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We will have to wait and see the method and mechanism the BBC will opt for in order to select the British Eurovision entry and act for 2024.

Source: The Sun