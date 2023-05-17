Sweden: Loreen given a heroine’s welcome upon her return from Eurovision

The Swedish Eurovision Queen, Loreen, was given a heroine’s welcome upon her arrival from Liverpool. Thousands of fans assembled at Stockholm’s iconic Kungstradgarden.
SVT organized a special homecoming concert for Loreeen yesterday at Kungstradgarden. The event was broadcast live on SVT 2 and SVT Play. Loreen thanked the crowds for their love and support and treated them with a unique performance of her Eurovision winning entry ‘Tattoo‘. The crowds were shouting and chanting ‘Queen, Queen’.
Loreen has broken many records with her 2nd Eurovision victory:
- She is the only woman to win the competition twice
- She now equals Ireland’s Johnny Logan who has won the competition twice
- She has given Sweden its 7th Eurovision victory thus equaling Ireland which has 7 victories
Stockholm City Councilor Karin Wanngard was also present at the the event which was hosted by Per Sinding-Larsen.
Loreen told her fans:
With everything that the number stands for, humanity, hope, love. That’s what we Sweden stand for. I am so happy about it and proud of us.
Loreen performing her #Eurovision winning entry “Tattoo” at her homecoming event at Stockholm’s Kungsträdgården.
[ SVT] pic.twitter.com/QvcuhHSYYV
— ESC Discord (@ESCdiscord) May 16, 2023
Source: SVT/Dagens Nyheter
Photo credit: Claudio Breciani/TT