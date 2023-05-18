Finland: Kaarija’s first post ESC concert to be streamed worldwide

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster, has announced that the upcoming post Eurovision concert by Kaarija will be streamed live worldwide.

Kaarija took Europe by storm last week when he won the public vote at the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final and placed 2nd after the overall combined vote.

You can watch Kaarija’s concert live on Saturday 20 May via YLE Areena at 19:00 CET. The event will be held at the Helsinki Ice Hall and will also be broadcast live on YLE 2.

Kaarija has become a household name at home in Finland since his UMK 2023 and has gained much fame, name and recognition both at home and overseas since his Eurovision success. He has given Finland its second best results at the Eurovision Song Contest, achieving an honorable 2nd placing in the competition.

YLE’s press release reads:

Cha Cha Cha! The Finnish Broadcasting Company will broadcast the Eurovision phenomenon Käärijä’s concert live from Helsinki Ice Hall on Saturday the 20th of May. The Cha Cha Cha dancers from the Eurovision show will join Käärijä on stage. Käärijä promises the concert in Helsinki will feature the usual energy, surprises and, above all, fun. ‘In Liverpool everyone got to see an absolutely fantastic and crazy Eurovision show. On Saturday, we will take over the Helsinki Ice Hall and raise the mood up to the ceiling,‘ says Käärijä. Finland’s Käärijä made the country’s Eurovision history last weekend by placing second with his song Cha Cha Cha. The concert can be watched at Yle Areena worldwide. It’s crazy, it’s party!

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 56 times in Europe’s favorite television show.

Source: YLE

