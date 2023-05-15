Finland: Kaarija given a hero’s welcome upon his return

Finland’s favourite darling, Kaarija was given a hero’s welcome upon his arrival from Liverpool where he excelled on the Eurovision stage giving Finland its second best results in the competition.

Hundreds of fans assembled at Helsinki’s Vantaa Airport to welcome their new hero back and were chanting ‘Winner, Winner, Winner‘ when Kaarija arrived. Fans of all ages had come to see the star and give him a proper hero’s welcome, from 94 year old Heljä Hakosalo to very young tiny tots.



Kaarija won the public vote last Saturday during the Grand Final. Both Kaarija and his song ‘Cha cha cha‘ have gone viral worldwide since he won the Finnish Eurovision heats – UMK 2023.

Kaarija is featuring on all major Finnish newspapers, tv shows, social media platforms and tv channels.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 56 times in Europe’s favorite television show.

In 2023 Kaarija represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Cha Cha Cha’, achieving an honorable 2nd placing in the Grand Final in Liverpool.

Source: YLE/ AAMULEHTI

Photo credit: Kimmo Penttinen/Lehtikuva