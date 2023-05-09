In the immediate aftermath of the first semi-final in Liverpool it is time to celebrate for the ten qualified acts. Before the traditional press conference following the live show the artists have drawn their halves for the Grand Final of this Saturday.

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is over and out. We have ten lucky acts advancing to the Grand Final thanks to the televote from the participating countries, Italy, France, Germany and the Rest of the World.

Before the press conference tonight at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool the artists drew the half in which they will be competing in the Grand Final. These are the results:

Croatia – 2nd half

Moldova – 2nd half

Switzerland – 1st half

Finland – 1st half

Czechia – 2nd half

Israel – 2nd half

Portugal – 1st half

Sweden – 1st half

Serbia – 1st half

Norway – 2nd half

Eurovision 2023

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Liverpool, the United Kingdom. It sees the participation of 37 countries over two semi-finals and one Grand Final. The contest has travelled to the United Kingdom following a decision of the EBU not to organise the contest in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion. Last year the band Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision 2022 in Turin with the entry Stefania.

The show continues this Thursday 11 May with the second semi-final. Sixteen acts will be competing for the last ten qualifying spots for the Grand Final: