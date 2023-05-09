What a show Liverpool! The first semi-final of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest is already behind us. We have the first results and first ten qualifiers to this Saturday’s Grand Final.

The first of the three shows scheduled at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool is over. The Eurovision Song Contest train went back to the United Kingdom for the first time in 25 years, and what a comeback! This edition organised by the British Broadcasting Corporation on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine has started magnificently.

Tonight’s qualifiers

The first fifteen contestants took to the stage tonight. The televote determined their fate and guess what? We have the first results! These are the ten qualified acts from the first semi-final, they were announced in random order:

Croatia

Moldova

Switzerland

Finland

Czechia

Israel

Portugal

Sweden

Serbia

Norway

Therefore, these five countries are unfortunately eliminated from this year’s competition: Azerbaijan, Malta, Ireland, Latvia and the Netherlands.

Eurovision 2023

The show continues this Thursday 11 May with the second semi-final. 16 more countries will battle for the last ten qualifying spots for the Grand Final, which will consist of 26 acts. There are six pre-qualified entries, namely the so-called Big 5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and last year’s winner Ukraine.

