Liverpool delivered again! The second semi-final of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest is over and out. With the last ten qualifiers among tonight’s contestants the line-up of the Grand Final is finally complete.

The 2023 Eurovision season is furiously running towards its climax. With both semi-finals down we are only one show away from crowning yet another successor of ABBA, Celine Dion and Kalush Orchestra. What did the audiences in Europe, Australia and the Rest of the World think about tonight’s acts?

Tonight’s qualifiers

The last set of sixteen contestants took to the stage tonight in Liverpool. The televote was the sole responsible for tonight’s deliberations. These are the ten qualified acts from the second semi-final, they were announced in random order:

Albania

Cyprus

Estonia

Belgium

Austria

Lithuania

Poland

Australia

Armenia

Slovenia

Therefore, six countries are unfortunately eliminated from this year’s competition: San Marino, Romania, Iceland, Georgia, Greece and Denmark.

Eurovision 2023

We now have all 26 contestants for this year’s trophy! Tonight’s qualifiers will join last Tuesday’s 10 qualified acts from the first semi-final as well as the six pre-qualified entries: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

The Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place this Saturday 13 May at 21:00 CET.

Should you have missed it, you can watch again tonight’s second semi final here: