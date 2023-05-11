The Eurovision night is long if your name was among the ten qualifiers to this year’s Grand Final. Just before the traditional press conference the ten countries have drawn their half for the running order of this Saturday.

Even the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 belongs to the history books. We have the last ten qualified acts to the Grand Final thanks to the televote from the participating countries, Spain, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the Rest of the World.

Before the press conference tonight at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool the artists drew the half in which they will be competing in the Grand Final. These are the results:

Albania – 1st half

Cyprus – 1st half

Estonia – 1st half

Belgium -2nd half

Austria – 1st half

Lithuania – 2nd half

Poland – 1st half

Australia – 2nd half

Armenia – 2nd half

Slovenia – 2nd half

Eurovision 2023

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Liverpool, the United Kingdom. It sees the participation of 37 countries over two semi-finals and one Grand Final. The contest has travelled to the United Kingdom following a decision of the EBU not to organise the contest in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion. Last year the band Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision 2022 in Turin with the entry Stefania.

The show continues this Saturday 13 May with the Grand Final. Who will be crowned winner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?