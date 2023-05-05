Liverpool Calling: Snippets from Day #6 of rehearsals (2nd Semi-final)

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 5, 2023

The EBU has released 30 second snippets from the Second Semi-final’s second artist rehearsals which were held today in Liverpool.

Today the following countries had their second artist rehearsal in Liverpool (Semi-final #2):

  • Cyprus
  • Ireland
  • Greece
  • Poland
  • Slovenia
  • Georgia
  • San Marino
  • Austria
  • Albania
  • Lithuania
  • Australia

The first and second rehearsals are being held behind closed doors and are not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.

Check out the snippets from the second rehearsals today courtesy of the EBU:

The EBU will be releasing footage from the second rehearsals via the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU
Photo credit: EBU/ Sarah Louise Bennet

