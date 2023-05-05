Liverpool Calling: Snippets from Day #6 of rehearsals (2nd Semi-final)

The EBU has released 30 second snippets from the Second Semi-final’s second artist rehearsals which were held today in Liverpool.



Today the following countries had their second artist rehearsal in Liverpool (Semi-final #2):

Cyprus

Ireland

Greece

Poland

Slovenia

Georgia

San Marino

Austria

Albania

Lithuania

Australia

The first and second rehearsals are being held behind closed doors and are not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.



Check out the snippets from the second rehearsals today courtesy of the EBU:

The EBU will be releasing footage from the second rehearsals via the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/ Sarah Louise Bennet