The International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE) is buzzing with excitement as fans from all over Europe continue to participate in the annual poll. Today, we bring you the latest update: INFE Poland has cast their votes, and we have all the details!
In a thrilling race, Poland’s Eurovision fans have made their choices. The country lineup and their respective points awarded by INFE Poland are as follows:
- Cyprus – 1 point
- Switzerland – 2 points
- France – 3 points
- Israel – 4 points
- Norway – 5 points
- Austria – 6 points
- Moldova – 7 points
- Finland – 8 points
- Spain – 10 points
- Sweden – 12 points
Congratulations to Sweden for receiving the highest score of 12 points from INFE Poland!
Here’s the updated scoreboard after INFE Poland’s votes:
- Sweden – 190 points
- Finland – 151 points
- Norway – 139 points
- Austria – 88 points
- Italy – 84 points
- France – 83 points
- Spain – 73 points
- Israel – 64 points
- Czechia – 61 points
- Moldova – 41 points
- United Kingdom – 28 points
- Armenia – 25 points
- Slovenia – 17 points
- Croatia – 12 points
- Georgia – 12 points
- Germany – 10 points
- Cyprus – 10 points
- Switzerland – 10 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Albania – 7 points
- Ireland – 6 points
- Ukraine – 6 points
- Iceland – 5 points
- Denmark – 4 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Australia – 2 points
- Estonia – 2 points
- Netherlands – 2 points
- Portugal – 2 points
- Belgium – 1 points
- Malta – 1 points
- Poland – 1 points
- San Marino – 1 points
- Azerbaijan – 0 points
- Lithuania – 0 points
Stay tuned for more updates as the INFE poll continues!