INFE Poll 2023: Eurovision Enthusiasm Soars as INFE Poland Casts Their Votes!

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis May 5, 2023 11:38 am 9,582 views

The International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE) is buzzing with excitement as fans from all over Europe continue to participate in the annual poll. Today, we bring you the latest update: INFE Poland has cast their votes, and we have all the details!

In a thrilling race, Poland’s Eurovision fans have made their choices. The country lineup and their respective points awarded by INFE Poland are as follows:

  1. Cyprus – 1 point
  2. Switzerland – 2 points
  3. France – 3 points
  4. Israel – 4 points
  5. Norway – 5 points
  6. Austria – 6 points
  7. Moldova – 7 points
  8. Finland – 8 points
  9. Spain – 10 points
  10. Sweden – 12 points

 

Congratulations to Sweden for receiving the highest score of 12 points from INFE Poland!

 

Here’s the updated scoreboard after INFE Poland’s votes:

  1. Sweden – 190 points
  2. Finland – 151 points
  3. Norway – 139 points
  4. Austria – 88 points
  5. Italy – 84 points
  6. France – 83 points
  7. Spain – 73 points
  8. Israel – 64 points
  9. Czechia – 61 points
  10. Moldova – 41 points
  11. United Kingdom – 28 points
  12. Armenia – 25 points
  13. Slovenia – 17 points
  14. Croatia – 12 points
  15. Georgia – 12 points
  16. Germany – 10 points
  17. Cyprus – 10 points
  18. Switzerland – 10 points
  19. Greece – 8 points
  20. Serbia – 8 points
  21. Albania – 7 points
  22. Ireland – 6 points
  23. Ukraine – 6 points
  24. Iceland – 5 points
  25. Denmark – 4 points
  26. Romania – 4 points
  27. Latvia – 3 points
  28. Australia – 2 points
  29. Estonia – 2 points
  30. Netherlands – 2 points
  31. Portugal – 2 points
  32. Belgium – 1 points
  33. Malta – 1 points
  34. Poland – 1 points
  35. San Marino – 1 points
  36. Azerbaijan – 0 points
  37. Lithuania – 0 points

Stay tuned for more updates as the INFE poll continues!

