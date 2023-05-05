The International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE) is buzzing with excitement as fans from all over Europe continue to participate in the annual poll. Today, we bring you the latest update: INFE Poland has cast their votes, and we have all the details!

In a thrilling race, Poland’s Eurovision fans have made their choices. The country lineup and their respective points awarded by INFE Poland are as follows:

Cyprus – 1 point Switzerland – 2 points France – 3 points Israel – 4 points Norway – 5 points Austria – 6 points Moldova – 7 points Finland – 8 points Spain – 10 points Sweden – 12 points

Congratulations to Sweden for receiving the highest score of 12 points from INFE Poland!

Here’s the updated scoreboard after INFE Poland’s votes:

Sweden – 190 points Finland – 151 points Norway – 139 points Austria – 88 points Italy – 84 points France – 83 points Spain – 73 points Israel – 64 points Czechia – 61 points Moldova – 41 points United Kingdom – 28 points Armenia – 25 points Slovenia – 17 points Croatia – 12 points Georgia – 12 points Germany – 10 points Cyprus – 10 points Switzerland – 10 points Greece – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Albania – 7 points Ireland – 6 points Ukraine – 6 points Iceland – 5 points Denmark – 4 points Romania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Australia – 2 points Estonia – 2 points Netherlands – 2 points Portugal – 2 points Belgium – 1 points Malta – 1 points Poland – 1 points San Marino – 1 points Azerbaijan – 0 points Lithuania – 0 points

Stay tuned for more updates as the INFE poll continues!