Sweden: Loreen releases acoustic version of ‘Tattoo’

The 2023 Swedish Eurovision representative, Loreen, has released the acoustic version of her Eurovision entry ‘Tattoo’.

Loreen who won the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest in Baku, is vying to win the competition for the second time. Sweden is currently the bookies’ hot favourite to bag the coveted Eurovision Grand Prix. Loreen released the acoustic version of ‘Tattoo’ yesterday.

The official press release reads:

Following up with her spectacular win at Melodifestivalen with her song “Tattoo”. Loreen releases a unique & heartfelt version of Sweden’s 2023 contribution for Eurovision Song Contest 2023. With deep synths & her mystical voice, Loreen lets you time travel through her new version of Tattoo – out today Friday May 5th. The video was shot at the legendary Paalsund Studio in Stockholm. The original version is still streaming strongly with over 48 million streams on Spotify alone & entered the global Spotify charts on #189. The song also topped over 10 markets Top 10 Spotify Charts on its first release week.

Photo credit: EBU/ Corrine Cummings/ Sarah Louise Bennett