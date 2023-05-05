Liverpool Calling: Day #6 of rehearsals (Second Semi-final 2nd rehearsals)

Good morning Europe, this is Liverpool calling! The Eurovision 2023 rehearsals enter into Day #6 where we will see eleven of the competing nations at the Second Semi-final taking the Eurovision stage for the second time.
The first and second rehearsals are being held behind closed doors and are not open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.
The following countries from the Second Semi-final will be having their second artist rehearsal today:
- Cyprus
- Ireland
- Greece
- Poland
- Slovenia
- Georgia
- San Marino
- Austria
- Albania
- Lithuania
- Australia
Footage from the second rehearsals will be published on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.
Source: EBU
Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming/Sarah Louise Bennet