Liverpool Calling: Day #5 Snippets (BIG 5 and Ukraine)

The 2023 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Liverpool today, the BIG 5 countries and the reinging champs Ukraine graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time at the M&S Arena.

The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions from the first artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

The BIG 5 countries and Ukraine had their very first Eurovision 2023 rehearsals today.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

Germany

France

Ukraine

Spain

United Kingdom

Italy

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England on 9, 11 and 13 May.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU