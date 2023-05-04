Liverpool Calling: Day #5 Snippets (BIG 5 and Ukraine)

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 4, 2023 10:30 pm 224 views

The 2023 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Liverpool today, the BIG 5 countries and the reinging champs Ukraine graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time at the M&S Arena.

La Zarra mesmerised everyone with her iconic performance during the first artist rehearsal in Liverpool (Photo credit: EBU)

The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions from the first artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

The BIG 5 countries and Ukraine had their very first Eurovision 2023 rehearsals today.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

Germany

Look at them…they are so happy they could die 🇩🇪 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Lord Of The Lost (Official)

France

Ooh la la La Zarra = ART 🇫🇷 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @La Zarra

Ukraine

TVORCHI sang their heart out 💙💛 🇺🇦 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @TVORCHI

Spain

👏👏👏👏👏🇪🇸 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Blanca Paloma

United Kingdom

She wrote a song and that song is a BANGER! 🇬🇧 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Mae Muller

Italy

Magnificent Marco Mengoni returns to the Eurovision stage ✨🇮🇹 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Marco Mengoni

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England on 9, 11 and 13 May.

Source: eurovision.tv
Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU

