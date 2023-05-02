Today’s Eurovision insights come to us from INFE France. Known for their robust music industry and passion for the Eurovision Song Contest, France’s votes are always highly anticipated. Let’s find out how the French Eurovision community has cast their votes this year.

Here are the results from INFE France:

Switzerland – 1 point Moldova – 2 points Israel – 3 points Czechia – 4 points Spain – 5 points Ireland – 6 points Italy – 7 points Sweden – 8 points Norway – 10 points Finland – 12 points

Finland enjoys a thrilling victory with the French fans, receiving the maximum 12 points. In the meantime, Sweden, Norway, and Italy also gain significant points.

Here’s how the overall scoreboard looks now:

Sweden – 178 points Finland – 143 points Norway – 134 points Italy – 84 points Austria – 81 points France – 80 points Spain – 63 points Czechia – 61 points Israel – 60 points Moldova – 34 points United Kingdom – 28 points Armenia – 25 points Slovenia – 17 points Croatia – 12 points Georgia – 12 points Germany – 10 points Cyprus – 9 points Greece – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Switzerland – 8 points Albania – 7 points Ireland – 6 points Ukraine – 6 points Iceland – 5 points Denmark – 4 points Romania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Australia – 2 points Estonia – 2 points Netherlands – 2 points Portugal – 2 points Belgium – 1 points Malta – 1 points Poland – 1 points San Marino – 1 points Azerbaijan – 0 points Lithuania – 0 points

Interestingly, Ireland has made their debut in the scoreboard with 6 points from France. Meanwhile, Finland has made a significant leap, moving closer to Sweden and Norway, intensifying the competition for the top spot. We look forward to more exciting developments as we proceed with the next INFE club votes!