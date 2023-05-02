INFE Poll 2023: French Fans Speak Up, Finland Wins the Day

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis May 2, 2023 11:31 pm 5,995 views

Today’s Eurovision insights come to us from INFE France. Known for their robust music industry and passion for the Eurovision Song Contest, France’s votes are always highly anticipated. Let’s find out how the French Eurovision community has cast their votes this year.

Here are the results from INFE France:

  1. Switzerland – 1 point
  2. Moldova – 2 points
  3. Israel – 3 points
  4. Czechia – 4 points
  5. Spain – 5 points
  6. Ireland – 6 points
  7. Italy – 7 points
  8. Sweden – 8 points
  9. Norway – 10 points
  10. Finland – 12 points

Finland enjoys a thrilling victory with the French fans, receiving the maximum 12 points. In the meantime, Sweden, Norway, and Italy also gain significant points.

Here’s how the overall scoreboard looks now:

  1. Sweden – 178 points
  2. Finland – 143 points
  3. Norway – 134 points
  4. Italy – 84 points
  5. Austria – 81 points
  6. France – 80 points
  7. Spain – 63 points
  8. Czechia – 61 points
  9. Israel – 60 points
  10. Moldova – 34 points
  11. United Kingdom – 28 points
  12. Armenia – 25 points
  13. Slovenia – 17 points
  14. Croatia – 12 points
  15. Georgia – 12 points
  16. Germany – 10 points
  17. Cyprus – 9 points
  18. Greece – 8 points
  19. Serbia – 8 points
  20. Switzerland – 8 points
  21. Albania – 7 points
  22. Ireland – 6 points
  23. Ukraine – 6 points
  24. Iceland – 5 points
  25. Denmark – 4 points
  26. Romania – 4 points
  27. Latvia – 3 points
  28. Australia – 2 points
  29. Estonia – 2 points
  30. Netherlands – 2 points
  31. Portugal – 2 points
  32. Belgium – 1 points
  33. Malta – 1 points
  34. Poland – 1 points
  35. San Marino – 1 points
  36. Azerbaijan – 0 points
  37. Lithuania – 0 points

Interestingly, Ireland has made their debut in the scoreboard with 6 points from France. Meanwhile, Finland has made a significant leap, moving closer to Sweden and Norway, intensifying the competition for the top spot. We look forward to more exciting developments as we proceed with the next INFE club votes!

 

 

Related posts