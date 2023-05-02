Today’s Eurovision insights come to us from INFE France. Known for their robust music industry and passion for the Eurovision Song Contest, France’s votes are always highly anticipated. Let’s find out how the French Eurovision community has cast their votes this year.
Here are the results from INFE France:
- Switzerland – 1 point
- Moldova – 2 points
- Israel – 3 points
- Czechia – 4 points
- Spain – 5 points
- Ireland – 6 points
- Italy – 7 points
- Sweden – 8 points
- Norway – 10 points
- Finland – 12 points
Finland enjoys a thrilling victory with the French fans, receiving the maximum 12 points. In the meantime, Sweden, Norway, and Italy also gain significant points.
Here’s how the overall scoreboard looks now:
- Sweden – 178 points
- Finland – 143 points
- Norway – 134 points
- Italy – 84 points
- Austria – 81 points
- France – 80 points
- Spain – 63 points
- Czechia – 61 points
- Israel – 60 points
- Moldova – 34 points
- United Kingdom – 28 points
- Armenia – 25 points
- Slovenia – 17 points
- Croatia – 12 points
- Georgia – 12 points
- Germany – 10 points
- Cyprus – 9 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Switzerland – 8 points
- Albania – 7 points
- Ireland – 6 points
- Ukraine – 6 points
- Iceland – 5 points
- Denmark – 4 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Australia – 2 points
- Estonia – 2 points
- Netherlands – 2 points
- Portugal – 2 points
- Belgium – 1 points
- Malta – 1 points
- Poland – 1 points
- San Marino – 1 points
- Azerbaijan – 0 points
- Lithuania – 0 points
Interestingly, Ireland has made their debut in the scoreboard with 6 points from France. Meanwhile, Finland has made a significant leap, moving closer to Sweden and Norway, intensifying the competition for the top spot. We look forward to more exciting developments as we proceed with the next INFE club votes!