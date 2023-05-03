Liverpool Calling: Day #4 of rehearsals ( 2nd rehearsal First Semi-final)

The Eurovision 2023 rehearsals enter into Day #4, with the fifteen competing countries from First Semi-final gracing the Eurovision stage for the second time.



The first and second rehearsals will be held behind closed doors and will not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.

We will see 15 countries from the First Semi-final rehearsing for the second time.

Today the following countries will have their artist second rehearsal in Liverpool:

Norway

Malta

Serbia

Latvia

Portugal

Ireland

Croatia

Switzerland

Israel

Moldova

Sweden

Azerbaijan

Czechia

Netherlands

Finland

The EBU will be releasing footage from the second rehearsals via the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/ Sarah Louise Bennett