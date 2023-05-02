Liverpool Calling: Snippets from Day #3 of rehearsals

The 2023 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Liverpool today, the second set of acts from the Second Semi-final graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time at the M&S Arena.
The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions from the first artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.
We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:
Estonia
No pretending, Alika and her haunted piano hit all the right notes 🎹🇪🇪 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Alika Milova
Iceland
Diljá’s holds all the POWER of this stage 🇮🇸 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Diljá Pétursdóttir
Greece
16 years old and already an absolute KING of the stage 🤩👑🇬🇷 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Victor Vernicos
Poland
Dance break? ✅ Dress reveal? ✅ Tropical vibes? ✅ Blanka slayed 💅 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @blikeblanka
Slovenia
Joker Out truly did seize the day! 😉 🇸🇮 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Joker Out Official
Georgia
This thing is known…Iru’s first rehearsal was breathtaking 🫢 🇬🇪 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @IruKhechanovi
San Marino
Austria
Albania
Lithuania
Australia
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England on 9, 11 and 13 May.
Source: eurovision.tv
Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU