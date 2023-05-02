Liverpool Calling: Snippets from Day #3 of rehearsals

Liverpool Calling

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 2, 2023 5:49 pm 22 views

The 2023 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Liverpool today, the second set of acts from the Second Semi-final graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time at the M&S Arena.

The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions from the first artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

The article will be updated throughout the day

Estonia

No pretending, Alika and her haunted piano hit all the right notes 🎹🇪🇪 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Alika Milova

Iceland

Diljá’s holds all the POWER of this stage 🇮🇸 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Diljá Pétursdóttir

Greece

16 years old and already an absolute KING of the stage 🤩👑🇬🇷 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Victor Vernicos

Poland

Dance break? ✅ Dress reveal? ✅ Tropical vibes? ✅ Blanka slayed 💅 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @blikeblanka

Slovenia

Joker Out truly did seize the day! 😉 🇸🇮 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Joker Out Official

Georgia

This thing is known…Iru’s first rehearsal was breathtaking 🫢 🇬🇪 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @IruKhechanovi

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England on 9, 11 and 13 May.

Source: eurovision.tv
Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU

