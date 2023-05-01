INFE Poll 2023: Moldova Makes Its Mark, Sweden Continues to Soar

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis May 1, 2023 6:24 pm 5,207 views

Eurovision fans across Europe continue to voice their preferences as we inch closer to the grand event. Today, we hear from INFE Moldova, an active club situated in one of the smallest countries in Europe, known for its diverse musical culture and fervor for Eurovision.

Here are the results from INFE Moldova:

  1. Italy – 1 point
  2. Israel – 2 points
  3. Armenia – 3 points
  4. United Kingdom – 4 points
  5. France – 5 points
  6. Norway – 6 points
  7. Czechia – 7 points
  8. Austria – 8 points
  9. Finland – 10 points
  10. Sweden – 12 points

Once again, Sweden reigns supreme, consolidating its lead with another set of 12 points. Meanwhile, Italy, Armenia, and the United Kingdom are also climbing steadily, gaining points from Moldova.

 

With Moldova’s votes now counted, our updated scoreboard is as follows:

  1. Sweden – 165 points
  2. Finland – 123 points
  3. Norway – 121 points
  4. Italy – 77 points
  5. France – 73 points
  6. Austria – 69 points
  7. Czechia – 57 points
  8. Israel – 51 points
  9. Spain – 48 points
  10. Moldova – 32 points
  11. Armenia – 25 points
  12. United Kingdom – 24 points
  13. Slovenia – 17 points
  14. Croatia – 12 points
  15. Georgia – 10 points
  16. Germany – 10 points
  17. Cyprus – 9 points
  18. Greece – 8 points
  19. Serbia – 8 points
  20. Albania – 7 points
  21. Switzerland – 7 points
  22. Ukraine – 6 points
  23. Iceland – 5 points
  24. Denmark – 4 points
  25. Romania – 4 points
  26. Latvia – 3 points
  27. Australia – 2 points
  28. Estonia – 2 points
  29. Netherlands – 2 points
  30. Belgium – 1 points
  31. Malta – 1 points
  32. Poland – 1 points
  33. Portugal – 1 points
  34. San Marino – 1 points

Sweden continues to extend its lead, with Norway and Finland trailing behind. The battle for the top spot intensifies as Eurovision fans from across the continent cast their votes. As the contest moves forward, we can’t wait to see which club will step up to the voting podium next!

Related posts