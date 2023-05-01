Eurovision fans across Europe continue to voice their preferences as we inch closer to the grand event. Today, we hear from INFE Moldova, an active club situated in one of the smallest countries in Europe, known for its diverse musical culture and fervor for Eurovision.

Here are the results from INFE Moldova:

Italy – 1 point Israel – 2 points Armenia – 3 points United Kingdom – 4 points France – 5 points Norway – 6 points Czechia – 7 points Austria – 8 points Finland – 10 points Sweden – 12 points

Once again, Sweden reigns supreme, consolidating its lead with another set of 12 points. Meanwhile, Italy, Armenia, and the United Kingdom are also climbing steadily, gaining points from Moldova.

With Moldova’s votes now counted, our updated scoreboard is as follows:

Sweden – 165 points Finland – 123 points Norway – 121 points Italy – 77 points France – 73 points Austria – 69 points Czechia – 57 points Israel – 51 points Spain – 48 points Moldova – 32 points Armenia – 25 points United Kingdom – 24 points Slovenia – 17 points Croatia – 12 points Georgia – 10 points Germany – 10 points Cyprus – 9 points Greece – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Albania – 7 points Switzerland – 7 points Ukraine – 6 points Iceland – 5 points Denmark – 4 points Romania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Australia – 2 points Estonia – 2 points Netherlands – 2 points Belgium – 1 points Malta – 1 points Poland – 1 points Portugal – 1 points San Marino – 1 points

Sweden continues to extend its lead, with Norway and Finland trailing behind. The battle for the top spot intensifies as Eurovision fans from across the continent cast their votes. As the contest moves forward, we can’t wait to see which club will step up to the voting podium next!