Eurovision fans across Europe continue to voice their preferences as we inch closer to the grand event. Today, we hear from INFE Moldova, an active club situated in one of the smallest countries in Europe, known for its diverse musical culture and fervor for Eurovision.
Here are the results from INFE Moldova:
- Italy – 1 point
- Israel – 2 points
- Armenia – 3 points
- United Kingdom – 4 points
- France – 5 points
- Norway – 6 points
- Czechia – 7 points
- Austria – 8 points
- Finland – 10 points
- Sweden – 12 points
Once again, Sweden reigns supreme, consolidating its lead with another set of 12 points. Meanwhile, Italy, Armenia, and the United Kingdom are also climbing steadily, gaining points from Moldova.
With Moldova’s votes now counted, our updated scoreboard is as follows:
- Sweden – 165 points
- Finland – 123 points
- Norway – 121 points
- Italy – 77 points
- France – 73 points
- Austria – 69 points
- Czechia – 57 points
- Israel – 51 points
- Spain – 48 points
- Moldova – 32 points
- Armenia – 25 points
- United Kingdom – 24 points
- Slovenia – 17 points
- Croatia – 12 points
- Georgia – 10 points
- Germany – 10 points
- Cyprus – 9 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Albania – 7 points
- Switzerland – 7 points
- Ukraine – 6 points
- Iceland – 5 points
- Denmark – 4 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Australia – 2 points
- Estonia – 2 points
- Netherlands – 2 points
- Belgium – 1 points
- Malta – 1 points
- Poland – 1 points
- Portugal – 1 points
- San Marino – 1 points
Sweden continues to extend its lead, with Norway and Finland trailing behind. The battle for the top spot intensifies as Eurovision fans from across the continent cast their votes. As the contest moves forward, we can’t wait to see which club will step up to the voting podium next!