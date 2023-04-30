Liverpool Calling: Snippets from Day #1 Rehearsals

Liverpool Calling

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani April 30, 2023 4:26 pm 224 views

The 2022 Eurovision rehearsals have kicked off in Liverpool today, the first set of acts from the First Semifinal have graced the Eurovision stage at the M&S Arena.

Alessandra from Norway kicked off the first day of the Eurovision 2023 rehearsals in Liverpool.

The first  and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press . A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

The article will be updated throughout the day

Norway

@eurovision Her name is she, queen of the stage! #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Alessandra Mele ♬ original sound – Eurovision

Malta

@eurovision The Busker bring the party! #Eurovision2023 #eurovision @the_busker ♬ original sound – Eurovision

Serbia

@eurovision Hello? Wake up…Luke has arrived! #Eurovision2023 #eurovision @Luke Black ♬ original sound – Eurovision

Latvia

@eurovision

Lights! Camera! Latvia! 🎸🇱🇻 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @suddenlights

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Portugal

Ireland

Croatia

Switzerland

Israel

Moldova

Sweden

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England on 9, 11 and 13 May.

Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit: EBU/Sarah Louis Bennett

