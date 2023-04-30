Another day of the Eurovision season, another round of votes. As we inch closer to the grand event, the Eurovision Song Contest, the stakes keep getting higher. The excitement in the air is palpable as fans eagerly await the results.

Today, our focus is on Slovakia. The INFE club in Slovakia has cast their votes and it’s time to see how they’ve influenced the ongoing scoreboard saga.

Here are the votes from INFE Slovakia:

Malta – 1 point Denmark – 2 points Slovenia – 3 points Austria – 4 points Croatia – 5 points Finland – 6 points Slovenia – 7 points Czechia – 8 points Norway – 10 points Sweden – 12 points

Yet again, Sweden steals the show, bagging the top spot with 12 points from Slovakia. The Scandinavian country’s Eurovision entry is proving to be a hot favourite amongst the fans.

Updated scoreboard after Slovakia’s votes:

Sweden – 143 points Finland – 113 points Norway – 103 points Italy – 69 points France – 68 points Austria – 56 points Spain – 48 points Israel – 45 points Czechia – 42 points Moldova – 32 points United Kingdom – 20 points Armenia – 19 points Slovenia – 17 points Croatia – 12 points Germany – 10 points Georgia – 10 points Cyprus – 9 points Serbia – 8 points Greece – 8 points Switzerland – 7 points Albania – 7 points Iceland – 5 points Romania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Denmark – 2 points Netherlands – 2 points Estonia – 2 points Australia – 2 points Malta – 1 points San Marino – 1 points Portugal – 1 points Belgium – 1 points

Slovakia’s votes brought Malta and Denmark onto the scoreboard for the first time. Also, Slovenia and Croatia made substantial leaps forward. The INFE Poll 2023 is a testament to the dynamic nature of the Eurovision Song Contest, and we can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!