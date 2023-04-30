INFE Poll 2023: Slovakia Weighs In, Sweden Remains Unstoppable!

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis April 30, 2023 12:07 pm 5,029 views

Another day of the Eurovision season, another round of votes. As we inch closer to the grand event, the Eurovision Song Contest, the stakes keep getting higher. The excitement in the air is palpable as fans eagerly await the results.

Today, our focus is on Slovakia. The INFE club in Slovakia has cast their votes and it’s time to see how they’ve influenced the ongoing scoreboard saga.

Here are the votes from INFE Slovakia:

  1. Malta – 1 point
  2. Denmark – 2 points
  3. Slovenia – 3 points
  4. Austria – 4 points
  5. Croatia – 5 points
  6. Finland – 6 points
  7. Slovenia – 7 points
  8. Czechia – 8 points
  9. Norway – 10 points
  10. Sweden – 12 points

 

Yet again, Sweden steals the show, bagging the top spot with 12 points from Slovakia. The Scandinavian country’s Eurovision entry is proving to be a hot favourite amongst the fans.

 

Updated scoreboard after Slovakia’s votes:

  1. Sweden – 143 points
  2. Finland – 113 points
  3. Norway – 103 points
  4. Italy – 69 points
  5. France – 68 points
  6. Austria – 56 points
  7. Spain – 48 points
  8. Israel – 45 points
  9. Czechia – 42 points
  10. Moldova – 32 points
  11. United Kingdom – 20 points
  12. Armenia – 19 points
  13. Slovenia – 17 points
  14. Croatia – 12 points
  15. Germany – 10 points
  16. Georgia – 10 points
  17. Cyprus – 9 points
  18. Serbia – 8 points
  19. Greece – 8 points
  20. Switzerland – 7 points
  21. Albania – 7 points
  22. Iceland – 5 points
  23. Romania – 4 points
  24. Latvia – 3 points
  25. Denmark – 2 points
  26. Netherlands – 2 points
  27. Estonia – 2 points
  28. Australia – 2 points
  29. Malta – 1 points
  30. San Marino – 1 points
  31. Portugal – 1 points
  32. Belgium – 1 points

Slovakia’s votes brought Malta and Denmark onto the scoreboard for the first time. Also, Slovenia and Croatia made substantial leaps forward. The INFE Poll 2023 is a testament to the dynamic nature of the Eurovision Song Contest, and we can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

Related posts