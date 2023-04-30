Another day of the Eurovision season, another round of votes. As we inch closer to the grand event, the Eurovision Song Contest, the stakes keep getting higher. The excitement in the air is palpable as fans eagerly await the results.
Today, our focus is on Slovakia. The INFE club in Slovakia has cast their votes and it’s time to see how they’ve influenced the ongoing scoreboard saga.
Here are the votes from INFE Slovakia:
- Malta – 1 point
- Denmark – 2 points
- Slovenia – 3 points
- Austria – 4 points
- Croatia – 5 points
- Finland – 6 points
- Slovenia – 7 points
- Czechia – 8 points
- Norway – 10 points
- Sweden – 12 points
Yet again, Sweden steals the show, bagging the top spot with 12 points from Slovakia. The Scandinavian country’s Eurovision entry is proving to be a hot favourite amongst the fans.
Updated scoreboard after Slovakia’s votes:
- Sweden – 143 points
- Finland – 113 points
- Norway – 103 points
- Italy – 69 points
- France – 68 points
- Austria – 56 points
- Spain – 48 points
- Israel – 45 points
- Czechia – 42 points
- Moldova – 32 points
- United Kingdom – 20 points
- Armenia – 19 points
- Slovenia – 17 points
- Croatia – 12 points
- Germany – 10 points
- Georgia – 10 points
- Cyprus – 9 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Switzerland – 7 points
- Albania – 7 points
- Iceland – 5 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Denmark – 2 points
- Netherlands – 2 points
- Estonia – 2 points
- Australia – 2 points
- Malta – 1 points
- San Marino – 1 points
- Portugal – 1 points
- Belgium – 1 points
Slovakia’s votes brought Malta and Denmark onto the scoreboard for the first time. Also, Slovenia and Croatia made substantial leaps forward. The INFE Poll 2023 is a testament to the dynamic nature of the Eurovision Song Contest, and we can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!