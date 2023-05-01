Liverpool Calling: Day #2 of first rehearsals

The Eurovision 2023 first artist rehearsals continue in Liverpool today, with the second set of acts from the First Semifinal and a few acts from the Second Semifinal scheduled to take the Eurovision stage for the first time.

The first and second rehearsals will be held behind closed doors and will not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.

Today the following countries will have their first rehearsal in Liverpool:

Israel

Azerbaijan

Czechia

Netherlands

Finland

Denmark

Armenia

Romania

Belgium

Cyprus

The EBU will be releasing a short clip from today’s rehearsals on the Official Eurovision Song Contest’s TikTok channel. Whilst footage from the second rehearsals will be published on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: BBC/ EBU/ Nick Robinson