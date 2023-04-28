With the Eurovision Song Contest nearing its culmination, the excitement in the air is palpable. As the INFE Poll 2023 continues, we see the scoreboard shaping up, revealing the countries that have captured the hearts of the fans across Europe.

Today, it’s the turn of INFE Greece, a fan club deeply immersed in the Eurovision spirit. They’ve made their decision, giving their points to the countries that have resonated with them the most.

Here are the votes from INFE Greece:

United Kingdom – 1 point Spain – 2 points Switzerland – 3 points Israel – 4 points Norway – 5 points Greece – 6 points Italy – 7 points France – 8 points Sweden – 10 points Finland – 12 points

Well done Finland! The Nordic nation secures 12 points from INFE Greece, a testament to their performance this year.

After adding the points awarded by INFE Greece, the updated scoreboard looks as follows

Sweden – 119 points Finland – 99 points Norway – 86 points Italy – 64 points France – 62 points Austria – 48 points Spain – 46 points Israel – 45 points Czechia – 34 points Moldova – 22 points United Kingdom – 19 points Armenia – 16 points Georgia – 10 points Germany – 10 points Slovenia – 10 points Cyprus – 9 points Greece – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Switzerland – 7 points Croatia – 7 points Iceland – 5 points Albania – 4 points Romania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Australia – 2 points Estonia – 2 points Netherlands – 2 points Belgium – 1 points Portugal – 1 points San Marino – 1 points

With INFE Greece’s votes in, Greece makes a notable leap on the scoreboard. The competition continues to heat up as we await the next set of votes in the INFE Poll 2023! The excitement for the Eurovision Song Contest is truly brewing!