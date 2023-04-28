INFE Poll 2023: INFE Greece Voices Their Choices, Stirs the Scoreboard

With the Eurovision Song Contest nearing its culmination, the excitement in the air is palpable. As the INFE Poll 2023 continues, we see the scoreboard shaping up, revealing the countries that have captured the hearts of the fans across Europe.

Today, it’s the turn of INFE Greece, a fan club deeply immersed in the Eurovision spirit. They’ve made their decision, giving their points to the countries that have resonated with them the most.

Here are the votes from INFE Greece:

  1. United Kingdom – 1 point
  2. Spain – 2 points
  3. Switzerland – 3 points
  4. Israel – 4 points
  5. Norway – 5 points
  6. Greece – 6 points
  7. Italy – 7 points
  8. France – 8 points
  9. Sweden – 10 points
  10. Finland – 12 points

Well done Finland! The Nordic nation secures 12 points from INFE Greece, a testament to their performance this year.

After adding the points awarded by INFE Greece, the updated scoreboard looks as follows

  1. Sweden – 119 points
  2. Finland – 99 points
  3. Norway – 86 points
  4. Italy – 64 points
  5. France – 62 points
  6. Austria – 48 points
  7. Spain – 46 points
  8. Israel – 45 points
  9. Czechia – 34 points
  10. Moldova – 22 points
  11. United Kingdom – 19 points
  12. Armenia – 16 points
  13. Georgia – 10 points
  14. Germany – 10 points
  15. Slovenia – 10 points
  16. Cyprus – 9 points
  17. Greece – 8 points
  18. Serbia – 8 points
  19. Switzerland – 7 points
  20. Croatia – 7 points
  21. Iceland – 5 points
  22. Albania – 4 points
  23. Romania – 4 points
  24. Latvia – 3 points
  25. Australia – 2 points
  26. Estonia – 2 points
  27. Netherlands – 2 points
  28. Belgium – 1 points
  29. Portugal – 1 points
  30. San Marino – 1 points

With INFE Greece’s votes in, Greece makes a notable leap on the scoreboard. The competition continues to heat up as we await the next set of votes in the INFE Poll 2023! The excitement for the Eurovision Song Contest is truly brewing!

