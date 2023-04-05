Eurovision 2023: BBC releases footage of postcard filming

The BBC has released footage from the Eurovision 2023 postcard filming. The 2023 Eurovision postcards have been filmed in the home countries of the 2023 Eurovision competing acts.

A special BBC crew has travelled to all 37 competing nations in order to film the special presentation postcards which will precede each country’s performance. The postcards will depict all the 37 competing acts at ESC 2023 in their homeland doing different activities.

The BBC has so far released footage from the postcard filming of the following countries: Cyprus, Malta, Ireland, Albania, Austria, Cyprus, Latvia, Netherlands and France.

Ireland

We're on the road to #Eurovision2023! 🚘 Next stop, Ireland, where we're going BTS with Wild Youth for the filming of their #Eurovision2023 postcard 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/qBJd09DnfQ — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 2, 2023

Netherlands

Get your skates on, we’re going to the Netherlands with Mia and Dion! #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/r6eQvQUsbk — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 5, 2023

Malta

Next stop on our #Eurovision2023 BTS postcard tour, it’s Malta! We’d love it if The Busker turned up to Liverpool in that bus pic.twitter.com/vxh4VyGfRC — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 4, 2023

France

Évidemment, we can expect some horsing around in La Zarra’s #Eurovision2023 postcard pic.twitter.com/gq2CFk6m2S — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 1, 2023

Austria

Teya & Salena came to sleigh! Go BTS with the pair in Austria as they film their #Eurovision2023 Poes-card pic.twitter.com/Xca5WMXsLq — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) March 29, 2023

Albania

From the Grand Park in Tirana to the arena in Liverpool! Albina & Familja Kelmendi have been busy filming their #Eurovision2023 postcard, we can’t wait to see it ✨ pic.twitter.com/TKr0E7AcJ3 — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) March 30, 2023

Latvia

Sveiki from Latvia Sudden Lights have been busy at the seaside, braving the very cold sea – well done lads! pic.twitter.com/5rR5z3ovoT — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 3, 2023

Cyprus

Andrew Lambrou’s got the ball rolling on his #Eurovision2023 postcard, let’s have a look pic.twitter.com/EPFIsQEwrj — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) March 31, 2023

The Eurovision 2023 Postcards

The Eurovision 2023 Postcards crew is travelling to all the competing countries in order to film the competing artists in their home countries. The concept behind the Eurovision 2023 is namely the slogan ‘United By Music‘ which will showcase the competing acts in unique way with the use of innovative techniques linking both Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Windfall Films will be the production company behind the filming of the 2023 Eurovision postcards. They will be working together with a Ukrainian company 23/32 to implement this.

A window to the world

Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest is an extraordinary window for the host city and country to showcase themselves globally. Next May all eyes will be set on Liverpool and the United Kingdom during the 2 Eurovision weeks when 37 delegations will land in the UK’S music city along with the whole Eurovision bandwagon.

The presentation postcards serve as a massive platform for the host country to promote its tourism and showcase itself on a global scale as millions of viewers tune in to watch Europe’s favorite television show. The Eurovision Song Contest reaches households beyond Europe, from Australia to Argentina, from China to New Zealand, from USA to India etc.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: RTVSLO