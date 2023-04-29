INFE Poll 2023: Romania’s Votes Are In, Who Grabs the Top Spot?

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis April 29, 2023

The Eurovision Song Contest season is in full swing, and with each passing day, the anticipation amongst the fans is growing. As the clubs from across Europe send in their votes, the dynamics on the scoreboard are shifting, creating an enthralling race to the finish.

Today, we turn our attention to Romania. The INFE club in Romania, comprised of passionate Eurovision fans, has cast their votes, adding their voice to the mix.

Here are the votes from INFE Romania:

  1. United Kingdom – 1 point
  2. Spain – 2 points
  3. Armenia – 3 points
  4. Austria – 4 points
  5. Italy – 5 points
  6. France – 6 points
  7. Norway – 7 points
  8. Finland – 8 points
  9. Moldova – 10 points
  10. Sweden – 12 points

A big congratulations to Sweden! Once again, they have managed to secure the maximum 12 points, this time from INFE Romania.

Let’s take a look at the scoreboard after Romania’s votes:

 

The updated scoreboard now stands as follows (in descending order of total points):

  1. Sweden – 131 points
  2. Finland – 107 points
  3. Norway – 93 points
  4. Italy – 69 points
  5. France – 68 points
  6. Austria – 52 points
  7. Spain – 48 points
  8. Israel – 45 points
  9. Czechia – 34 points
  10. Moldova – 32 points
  11. United Kingdom – 20 points
  12. Armenia – 19 points
  13. Georgia – 10 points
  14. Germany – 10 points
  15. Slovenia – 10 points
  16. Cyprus – 9 points
  17. Greece – 8 points
  18. Serbia – 8 points
  19. Switzerland – 7 points
  20. Croatia – 7 points
  21. Iceland – 5 points
  22. Albania – 4 points
  23. Romania – 4 points
  24. Latvia – 3 points
  25. Australia – 2 points
  26. Estonia – 2 points
  27. Netherlands – 2 points
  28. Belgium – 1 points
  29. Portugal – 1 points
  30. San Marino – 1 points

Moldova sees a significant jump in their total points after being awarded 10 points by Romania. The race continues to be as unpredictable as ever. Keep following us for more updates from the INFE Poll 2023 as we get closer to the grand Eurovision Song Contest. The thrill is far from over!

