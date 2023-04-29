The Eurovision Song Contest season is in full swing, and with each passing day, the anticipation amongst the fans is growing. As the clubs from across Europe send in their votes, the dynamics on the scoreboard are shifting, creating an enthralling race to the finish.
Today, we turn our attention to Romania. The INFE club in Romania, comprised of passionate Eurovision fans, has cast their votes, adding their voice to the mix.
Here are the votes from INFE Romania:
- United Kingdom – 1 point
- Spain – 2 points
- Armenia – 3 points
- Austria – 4 points
- Italy – 5 points
- France – 6 points
- Norway – 7 points
- Finland – 8 points
- Moldova – 10 points
- Sweden – 12 points
A big congratulations to Sweden! Once again, they have managed to secure the maximum 12 points, this time from INFE Romania.
Let’s take a look at the scoreboard after Romania’s votes:
The updated scoreboard now stands as follows (in descending order of total points):
- Sweden – 131 points
- Finland – 107 points
- Norway – 93 points
- Italy – 69 points
- France – 68 points
- Austria – 52 points
- Spain – 48 points
- Israel – 45 points
- Czechia – 34 points
- Moldova – 32 points
- United Kingdom – 20 points
- Armenia – 19 points
- Georgia – 10 points
- Germany – 10 points
- Slovenia – 10 points
- Cyprus – 9 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Switzerland – 7 points
- Croatia – 7 points
- Iceland – 5 points
- Albania – 4 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Australia – 2 points
- Estonia – 2 points
- Netherlands – 2 points
- Belgium – 1 points
- Portugal – 1 points
- San Marino – 1 points
Moldova sees a significant jump in their total points after being awarded 10 points by Romania. The race continues to be as unpredictable as ever. Keep following us for more updates from the INFE Poll 2023 as we get closer to the grand Eurovision Song Contest. The thrill is far from over!