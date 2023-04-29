The Eurovision Song Contest season is in full swing, and with each passing day, the anticipation amongst the fans is growing. As the clubs from across Europe send in their votes, the dynamics on the scoreboard are shifting, creating an enthralling race to the finish.

Today, we turn our attention to Romania. The INFE club in Romania, comprised of passionate Eurovision fans, has cast their votes, adding their voice to the mix.

Here are the votes from INFE Romania:

United Kingdom – 1 point Spain – 2 points Armenia – 3 points Austria – 4 points Italy – 5 points France – 6 points Norway – 7 points Finland – 8 points Moldova – 10 points Sweden – 12 points

A big congratulations to Sweden! Once again, they have managed to secure the maximum 12 points, this time from INFE Romania.

Let’s take a look at the scoreboard after Romania’s votes:

The updated scoreboard now stands as follows (in descending order of total points):

Sweden – 131 points Finland – 107 points Norway – 93 points Italy – 69 points France – 68 points Austria – 52 points Spain – 48 points Israel – 45 points Czechia – 34 points Moldova – 32 points United Kingdom – 20 points Armenia – 19 points Georgia – 10 points Germany – 10 points Slovenia – 10 points Cyprus – 9 points Greece – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Switzerland – 7 points Croatia – 7 points Iceland – 5 points Albania – 4 points Romania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Australia – 2 points Estonia – 2 points Netherlands – 2 points Belgium – 1 points Portugal – 1 points San Marino – 1 points

Moldova sees a significant jump in their total points after being awarded 10 points by Romania. The race continues to be as unpredictable as ever. Keep following us for more updates from the INFE Poll 2023 as we get closer to the grand Eurovision Song Contest. The thrill is far from over!