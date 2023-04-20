Eurovision enthusiasts, get ready for a wave of excitement as INFE North Macedonia unveils their votes in the INFE Poll! This annual event, a collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), showcases the preferences of Eurovision fans from every corner of Europe.

As the anticipation for the grand event builds, the INFE Poll is an opportunity for Eurovision fans to express their support and admiration for their favorite acts. Stay tuned as we reveal the latest set of votes in this thrilling journey toward the main event.

Let’s take a closer look at the votes from INFE North Macedonia:

San Marino – 1 point United Kingdom – 2 points Latvia – 3 points Romania – 4 points Slovenia – 5 points Croatia – 6 points Sweden – 7 points Serbia – 8 points Finland – 10 points Italy – 12 points

A big congratulations to Italy, who received the highest score of 12 points from INFE North Macedonia!

With INFE North Macedonia’s votes added, the updated scoreboard now stands as:

Sweden – 36 points Norway – 33 points Finland – 30 points Italy – 26 points Israel – 24 points Czechia – 19 points Austria – 16 points Spain – 16 points United Kingdom – 14 points France – 13 points Moldova – 11 points Georgia – 9 points Greece – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Croatia – 6 points Slovenia – 5 points Albania – 4 points Romania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Australia – 2 points Netherlands – 2 points San Marino – 1 points

As more INFE clubs cast their votes, the competition remains dynamic. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes!