INFE Poll 2023: INFE North Macedonia Shares Their Votes – The Race Gets More Thrilling!

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis April 20, 2023 10:56 pm 2,690 views

Eurovision enthusiasts, get ready for a wave of excitement as INFE North Macedonia unveils their votes in the INFE Poll! This annual event, a collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), showcases the preferences of Eurovision fans from every corner of Europe.

As the anticipation for the grand event builds, the INFE Poll is an opportunity for Eurovision fans to express their support and admiration for their favorite acts. Stay tuned as we reveal the latest set of votes in this thrilling journey toward the main event.

Let’s take a closer look at the votes from INFE North Macedonia:

  1. San Marino – 1 point
  2. United Kingdom – 2 points
  3. Latvia – 3 points
  4. Romania – 4 points
  5. Slovenia – 5 points
  6. Croatia – 6 points
  7. Sweden – 7 points
  8. Serbia – 8 points
  9. Finland – 10 points
  10. Italy – 12 points

A big congratulations to Italy, who received the highest score of 12 points from INFE North Macedonia!

With INFE North Macedonia’s votes added, the updated scoreboard now stands as:

  1. Sweden – 36 points
  2. Norway – 33 points
  3. Finland – 30 points
  4. Italy – 26 points
  5. Israel – 24 points
  6. Czechia – 19 points
  7. Austria – 16 points
  8. Spain – 16 points
  9. United Kingdom – 14 points
  10. France – 13 points
  11. Moldova – 11 points
  12. Georgia – 9 points
  13. Greece – 8 points
  14. Serbia – 8 points
  15. Croatia – 6 points
  16. Slovenia – 5 points
  17. Albania – 4 points
  18. Romania – 4 points
  19. Latvia – 3 points
  20. Australia – 2 points
  21. Netherlands – 2 points
  22. San Marino – 1 points

As more INFE clubs cast their votes, the competition remains dynamic. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes!

