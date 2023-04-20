Eurovision enthusiasts, get ready for a wave of excitement as INFE North Macedonia unveils their votes in the INFE Poll! This annual event, a collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), showcases the preferences of Eurovision fans from every corner of Europe.
As the anticipation for the grand event builds, the INFE Poll is an opportunity for Eurovision fans to express their support and admiration for their favorite acts. Stay tuned as we reveal the latest set of votes in this thrilling journey toward the main event.
Let’s take a closer look at the votes from INFE North Macedonia:
- San Marino – 1 point
- United Kingdom – 2 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Slovenia – 5 points
- Croatia – 6 points
- Sweden – 7 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Finland – 10 points
- Italy – 12 points
A big congratulations to Italy, who received the highest score of 12 points from INFE North Macedonia!
With INFE North Macedonia’s votes added, the updated scoreboard now stands as:
- Sweden – 36 points
- Norway – 33 points
- Finland – 30 points
- Italy – 26 points
- Israel – 24 points
- Czechia – 19 points
- Austria – 16 points
- Spain – 16 points
- United Kingdom – 14 points
- France – 13 points
- Moldova – 11 points
- Georgia – 9 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Croatia – 6 points
- Slovenia – 5 points
- Albania – 4 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Australia – 2 points
- Netherlands – 2 points
- San Marino – 1 points
As more INFE clubs cast their votes, the competition remains dynamic. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes!