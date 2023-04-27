Eurovision Song Contest’s charm knows no boundaries, and the excitement of the INFE Poll 2023 keeps growing. Fans across Europe and beyond are sharing their top picks for this year’s competition, creating an ever-changing scoreboard.

Even though Türkiye is not participating in the Eurovision Song Contest, the country still has a passionate fan base that eagerly follows the event. This time, we’re presenting the votes from INFE Türkiye, who have made their choices and could influence the overall standings.

Here are the votes from INFE Türkiye:

Georgia – 1 point Armenia – 2 points Czechia – 3 points Israel – 4 points Austria – 5 points Norway – 6 points France – 7 points Spain – 8 points Sweden – 10 points Finland – 12 points

Congratulations to Finland for winning 12 points from INFE Türkiye!

After incorporating INFE Türkiye’s votes, the updated scoreboard stands as follows (in descending order of total points):

Sweden – 109 points Finland – 87 points Norway – 81 points Italy – 57 points France – 54 points Austria – 48 points Spain – 44 points Israel – 41 points Czechia – 34 points Moldova – 22 points United Kingdom – 18 points Armenia – 16 points Georgia – 10 points Germany – 10 points Slovenia – 10 points Serbia – 8 points Greece – 8 points Croatia – 7 points Iceland – 5 points Romania – 4 points Albania – 4 points Switzerland – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Cyprus – 3 points Netherlands – 2 points Australia – 2 points Estonia – 2 points San Marino – 1 point Portugal – 1 point Belgium – 1 point

Following INFE Türkiye’s votes, Georgia climbs two positions, while Finland maintains its second place in the scoreboard. The anticipation continues to build as we await more results from the INFE Poll 2023!