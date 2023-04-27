INFE Poll 2023: INFE Türkiye Shares Their Faves, How Does It Impact the Scoreboard?

Eurovision Song Contest’s charm knows no boundaries, and the excitement of the INFE Poll 2023 keeps growing. Fans across Europe and beyond are sharing their top picks for this year’s competition, creating an ever-changing scoreboard.

Even though Türkiye is not participating in the Eurovision Song Contest, the country still has a passionate fan base that eagerly follows the event. This time, we’re presenting the votes from INFE Türkiye, who have made their choices and could influence the overall standings.

Here are the votes from INFE Türkiye:

  1. Georgia – 1 point
  2. Armenia – 2 points
  3. Czechia – 3 points
  4. Israel – 4 points
  5. Austria – 5 points
  6. Norway – 6 points
  7. France – 7 points
  8. Spain – 8 points
  9. Sweden – 10 points
  10. Finland – 12 points

Congratulations to Finland for winning 12 points from INFE Türkiye!

After incorporating INFE Türkiye’s votes, the updated scoreboard stands as follows (in descending order of total points):

  1. Sweden – 109 points
  2. Finland – 87 points
  3. Norway – 81 points
  4. Italy – 57 points
  5. France – 54 points
  6. Austria – 48 points
  7. Spain – 44 points
  8. Israel – 41 points
  9. Czechia – 34 points
  10. Moldova – 22 points
  11. United Kingdom – 18 points
  12. Armenia – 16 points
  13. Georgia – 10 points
  14. Germany – 10 points
  15. Slovenia – 10 points
  16. Serbia – 8 points
  17. Greece – 8 points
  18. Croatia – 7 points
  19. Iceland – 5 points
  20. Romania – 4 points
  21. Albania – 4 points
  22. Switzerland – 4 points
  23. Latvia – 3 points
  24. Cyprus – 3 points
  25. Netherlands – 2 points
  26. Australia – 2 points
  27. Estonia – 2 points
  28. San Marino – 1 point
  29. Portugal – 1 point
  30. Belgium – 1 point

Following INFE Türkiye’s votes, Georgia climbs two positions, while Finland maintains its second place in the scoreboard. The anticipation continues to build as we await more results from the INFE Poll 2023!

