Eurovision: National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome details revelead

The City of Liverpool has revealed more details on the special Eurovision party- National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome which is scheduled to be held on Sunday 7 May.

The 90 minute open air event will be held at St. George’s Hall and will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett. Circa 30,000 spectators are expected to attend the event.

A grand line up of British, international and former Eurovision artists will be gracing the stage:

Jamala (Eurovision 2016 winner/Ukraine)

(Eurovision 2016 winner/Ukraine) Conchita Wurst ( Eurovision 2014 winner/Austria)

( Eurovision 2014 winner/Austria) Frankie Goes to Hollywood (re-united)

(re-united) Shirley Ballas

Ricky Tomlinson

Atomic Kitten

Lightning Seeds

The Vivienne (Drag Race UK winner)

Joel Dommet says:

I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome alongside AJ Odudu! I’m a big Eurovision fan and getting to host this huge event in the heart of Liverpool will be so exciting. We’re going to put on an incredible show with amazing performances from Liverpool’s finest and more. Be sure to grab the last few tickets. We can’t wait to celebrate this historic event with all of you.

