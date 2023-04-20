Greece: Victor Vernicos releases the acoustic version of his ESC entry

The 2023 Greek Eurovision hopeful, Victor Vernicos, has released the official version of  his Eurovision entry as part of the exclusive series ‘A Little Bit More´on the official Eurovision Youtube chanel.

The young and dymanic Greek Eurovision representative, Victor Vernicos, has released the acoustic version of his Eurovision entry showcasing his strong vocal skills and charismatic voice.

Victor Vernicos filmed his Eurovision postcard last month in Sounio with the iconic Temple of Poseidon as the backdrop.

