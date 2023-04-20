The 2023 Greek Eurovision hopeful, Victor Vernicos, has released the official version of his Eurovision entry as part of the exclusive series ‘A Little Bit More´on the official Eurovision Youtube chanel.

The young and dymanic Greek Eurovision representative, Victor Vernicos, has released the acoustic version of his Eurovision entry showcasing his strong vocal skills and charismatic voice.

Victor Vernicos filmed his Eurovision postcard last month in Sounio with the iconic Temple of Poseidon as the backdrop.

Your daily #Eurovision2023 postcard BTS just dropped! 👀 We try to avoid looking at gorgeous Greek scenery while it's cold here in the UK, but for Victor Vernicos, we'll make an exception 🫶 pic.twitter.com/VygKLtimfe — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 13, 2023

Source: ERT/ ESCToday/ EBU

Photo credit: EBU