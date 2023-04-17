Eurovision fans, hold onto your seats as INFE Azerbaijan reveals their votes in the INFE Poll! This annual poll, a thrilling collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), showcases the preferences of Eurovision fans from across Europe.
Let’s dive into the votes from INFE Azerbaijan:
- Albania – 1 point
- Israel – 2 points
- Italy – 3 points
- Austria – 4 points
- United Kingdom – 5 points
- Spain – 6 points
- Norway – 7 points
- Czechia – 8 points
- Finland – 10 points
- Sweden – 12 points
A massive congratulations to Sweden, who received the highest score of 12 points from INFE Azerbaijan!
With INFE Azerbaijan’s votes added, the updated scoreboard now stands as:
- Norway – 33 points
- Sweden – 29 points
- Israel – 24 points
- Finland – 20 points
- Czechia – 19 points
- Austria – 16 points
- Spain – 16 points
- Italy – 14 points
- United Kingdom – 12 points
- France – 12 points
- Moldova – 11 points
- Georgia – 9 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Albania – 5 points
- Australia – 2 points
- The Netherlands – 2 points
The competition is heating up as more INFE clubs cast their votes. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes!