by Michalis Vranis April 17, 2023 6:00 pm 18 views

Eurovision fans, hold onto your seats as INFE Azerbaijan reveals their votes in the INFE Poll! This annual poll, a thrilling collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), showcases the preferences of Eurovision fans from across Europe.

Let’s dive into the votes from INFE Azerbaijan:

  1. Albania – 1 point
  2. Israel – 2 points
  3. Italy – 3 points
  4. Austria – 4 points
  5. United Kingdom – 5 points
  6. Spain – 6 points
  7. Norway – 7 points
  8. Czechia – 8 points
  9. Finland – 10 points
  10. Sweden – 12 points

A massive congratulations to Sweden, who received the highest score of 12 points from INFE Azerbaijan!

 

With INFE Azerbaijan’s votes added, the updated scoreboard now stands as:

  1. Norway – 33 points
  2. Sweden – 29 points
  3. Israel – 24 points
  4. Finland – 20 points
  5. Czechia – 19 points
  6. Austria – 16 points
  7. Spain – 16 points
  8. Italy – 14 points
  9. United Kingdom – 12 points
  10. France – 12 points
  11. Moldova – 11 points
  12. Georgia – 9 points
  13. Greece – 8 points
  14. Albania – 5 points
  15. Australia – 2 points
  16. The Netherlands – 2 points

The competition is heating up as more INFE clubs cast their votes. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes!

