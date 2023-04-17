Eurovision fans, hold onto your seats as INFE Azerbaijan reveals their votes in the INFE Poll! This annual poll, a thrilling collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), showcases the preferences of Eurovision fans from across Europe.

Let’s dive into the votes from INFE Azerbaijan:

Albania – 1 point Israel – 2 points Italy – 3 points Austria – 4 points United Kingdom – 5 points Spain – 6 points Norway – 7 points Czechia – 8 points Finland – 10 points Sweden – 12 points

A massive congratulations to Sweden, who received the highest score of 12 points from INFE Azerbaijan!

With INFE Azerbaijan’s votes added, the updated scoreboard now stands as:

Norway – 33 points Sweden – 29 points Israel – 24 points Finland – 20 points Czechia – 19 points Austria – 16 points Spain – 16 points Italy – 14 points United Kingdom – 12 points France – 12 points Moldova – 11 points Georgia – 9 points Greece – 8 points Albania – 5 points Australia – 2 points The Netherlands – 2 points

The competition is heating up as more INFE clubs cast their votes. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes!