Sweden: Mans Zelmerlow and Edward Af Sillen confirmed as commentators

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has confirmed today that Mans Zelmerlow and Edward Af Sillen will be the Swedish commentators at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Mans Zelmerlow (Sweden 2015/Eurovision winner) and Edward Af Sillen will be commentating together the Eurovision Song Contest for the Swedish audiences for the second time, having done so back in 2017 in Kyiv.

Nyheten är ute. Jag har glädjen att än en gång få guida tittarna genom Eurovision Song Contest, live från Liverpool. Lyxigt och drömlikt med magiska Loreen på scenen och bästa Måns med mig i kommentatorsbåset. En sanslöst spännande tävling vi har framför oss.👑 pic.twitter.com/q45pstbOT7 — Edward af Sillén (@EdwardafSillen) April 18, 2023

Edward Af Sillen is established Swedish screenwriter and director. He has great experience both at the Eurovision Song Contest and Melodifestivalen. He will be commentating the Eurovision Song Contest for the twelfth time.

Mans Zelmerlow represented Sweden at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna and won the competition, the following year he co-hosted the contest with Petra Mede. Since then he has been involved in our favourite television show every year in one way or the other:

In 2017 we saw him in the interval segment and he was the Swedish commentator at ESC 2017 in Kyiv.

In 2018 Mans co hosted the British national final for the Eurovision Song Contest

Then in 2019 he partook in the special medley at the ESC 2019 Grand Final in Tel Aviv during the interval. Mans will be commentating the competition for Sweden for the second time.

In 2020 the Swedish Eurovision champion was part of the jury at the Australian national final- Eurovision: Australia Decides

In 2021 Mans was part of the special interval segment involving six former Eurovision winners at ESC 2021 in Rotterdam

In 2023 Mans is one of the co hosts of the BBC’s podcast Eurovisioncast.

Source: SVT

Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/SVT