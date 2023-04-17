INFE Poll 2023: INFE Slovenia Casts Their Votes – The Race Continues!

Eurovision fans, the excitement persists as INFE Slovenia reveals their votes in the INFE Poll! This annual poll, an engaging collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), brings to light the preferences of Eurovision fans from all around the globe.

Let’s take a look at the votes from INFE Slovenia:

  1. Spain – 1 point
  2. Sweden – 2 points
  3. Georgia – 3 points
  4. Moldova – 4 points
  5. Czechia – 5 points
  6. Norway – 6 points
  7. Israel – 7 points
  8. Austria – 8 points
  9. Italy – 10 points
  10. France – 12 points

Congratulations to France, who received the highest score of 12 points from INFE Slovenia!

With INFE Slovenia’s votes added, the updated scoreboard now stands as:

  1. Norway – 26 points
  2. Israel – 22 points
  3. Sweden – 17 points
  4. France – 12 points
  5. Austria – 12 points
  6. Moldova – 11 points
  7. Italy – 11 points
  8. Czechia – 11 points
  9. Finland – 10 points
  10. Spain – 10 points
  11. Georgia – 9 points
  12. Greece – 8 points
  13. United Kingdom – 7 points
  14. Albania – 4 points
  15. Australia – 2 points
  16. The Netherlands – 2 points

As more INFE clubs cast their votes, the competition continues to evolve. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes!

