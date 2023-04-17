Eurovision fans, the excitement persists as INFE Slovenia reveals their votes in the INFE Poll! This annual poll, an engaging collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), brings to light the preferences of Eurovision fans from all around the globe.

Let’s take a look at the votes from INFE Slovenia:

Spain – 1 point Sweden – 2 points Georgia – 3 points Moldova – 4 points Czechia – 5 points Norway – 6 points Israel – 7 points Austria – 8 points Italy – 10 points France – 12 points

Congratulations to France, who received the highest score of 12 points from INFE Slovenia!

With INFE Slovenia’s votes added, the updated scoreboard now stands as:

Norway – 26 points Israel – 22 points Sweden – 17 points France – 12 points Austria – 12 points Moldova – 11 points Italy – 11 points Czechia – 11 points Finland – 10 points Spain – 10 points Georgia – 9 points Greece – 8 points United Kingdom – 7 points Albania – 4 points Australia – 2 points The Netherlands – 2 points

As more INFE clubs cast their votes, the competition continues to evolve. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes!