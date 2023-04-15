Eurovision fans, the INFE Poll is back in action! Today, INFE Germany has cast their votes, adding to the excitement of the competition. This annual poll, a collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), highlights the top choices of Eurovision fans from around the globe.

Let’s take a look at the votes from INFE Germany:

Italy – 1 point The Netherlands – 2 points Austria – 3 points Spain – 4 points Israel – 5 points Czechia – 6 points United Kingdom – 7 points Norway – 8 points Finland – 10 points Sweden – 12 points

Congratulations to Sweden, who received the highest score of 12 points from INFE Germany!

With INFE Germany’s votes now counted, the scoreboard stands as:

Norway – 20 points Sweden – 15 points Israel – 15 points Finland – 10 points Spain – 9 points Greece – 8 points Moldova – 7 points United Kingdom – 7 points Georgia – 6 points Czechia – 6 points Austria – 4 points Albania – 4 points Australia – 2 points The Netherlands – 2 points Italy – 1 point

The anticipation is growing as more INFE clubs cast their votes. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes!