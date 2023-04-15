Eurovision fans, the INFE Poll is back in action! Today, INFE Germany has cast their votes, adding to the excitement of the competition. This annual poll, a collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), highlights the top choices of Eurovision fans from around the globe.
Let’s take a look at the votes from INFE Germany:
- Italy – 1 point
- The Netherlands – 2 points
- Austria – 3 points
- Spain – 4 points
- Israel – 5 points
- Czechia – 6 points
- United Kingdom – 7 points
- Norway – 8 points
- Finland – 10 points
- Sweden – 12 points
Congratulations to Sweden, who received the highest score of 12 points from INFE Germany!
With INFE Germany’s votes now counted, the scoreboard stands as:
- Norway – 20 points
- Sweden – 15 points
- Israel – 15 points
- Finland – 10 points
- Spain – 9 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Moldova – 7 points
- United Kingdom – 7 points
- Georgia – 6 points
- Czechia – 6 points
- Austria – 4 points
- Albania – 4 points
- Australia – 2 points
- The Netherlands – 2 points
- Italy – 1 point
The anticipation is growing as more INFE clubs cast their votes. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes!