INFE Poll 2023: INFE Germany Casts Their Votes – Exciting Results!

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis April 15, 2023 5:23 pm 0 views

Eurovision fans, the INFE Poll is back in action! Today, INFE Germany has cast their votes, adding to the excitement of the competition. This annual poll, a collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), highlights the top choices of Eurovision fans from around the globe.

Let’s take a look at the votes from INFE Germany:

  1. Italy – 1 point
  2. The Netherlands – 2 points
  3. Austria – 3 points
  4. Spain – 4 points
  5. Israel – 5 points
  6. Czechia – 6 points
  7. United Kingdom – 7 points
  8. Norway – 8 points
  9. Finland – 10 points
  10. Sweden – 12 points

 

Congratulations to Sweden, who received the highest score of 12 points from INFE Germany!

With INFE Germany’s votes now counted, the scoreboard stands as:

  1. Norway – 20 points
  2. Sweden – 15 points
  3. Israel – 15 points
  4. Finland – 10 points
  5. Spain – 9 points
  6. Greece – 8 points
  7. Moldova – 7 points
  8. United Kingdom – 7 points
  9. Georgia – 6 points
  10. Czechia – 6 points
  11. Austria – 4 points
  12. Albania – 4 points
  13. Australia – 2 points
  14. The Netherlands – 2 points
  15. Italy – 1 point

The anticipation is growing as more INFE clubs cast their votes. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes!

