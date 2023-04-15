UK: Mae Muller releases the acoustic version of her Eurovision entry

Mae Muller, the 2023 British Eurovision hopeful, has released the acoustic version of her Eurovision entry ‘I Wrote A Song’.

Mae Muller and her song ‘ I Wrote A Song‘ were selected via an internal selection in order to represent the United Kingdom at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Mae has been touring Europe promoting her Eurovision entry in recent weeks. She has travelled to Madrid, Barcelona, Stockholm etc. The young and amazing British Eurovision hopeful has released the acoustic version of her Eurovision entry.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 64 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 16 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

Photo credit: BBC