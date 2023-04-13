Norway: Alessandra releases the acoustic version of her Eurovision entry

Alessandra, the Norwegian Eurovision representative, has released the acoustic version of her Eurovision entry ‘Queen of Kings’.

Alessandra was crowned the winner of MGP 2023 and will have the grand honour of representing Norway at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Alessandra has premiered the acoustic version of her Eurovision entry. Check it below:

Alessandra says:

I am so excited to release this acoustic version of Queen of Kings. The song has gained a whole new energy while being much more vulnerable. It’s extra fun that my uncle plays the guitar on the song, and that we got to perform it together on Norway’s biggest talk show – Lindmo. Hope you all like it!’

The official press release reads:

Norway’s entry for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, 20 year old rising star Alessandra is treating her fans to a beautiful and intimate acoustic version of her viral debut single, ‘Queen of Kings.’ This follows the release of a remix of the track by Tungevaag & Da Tweekaz. With this gorgeous acoustic version Alessandra is showing her vulnerable side, and the track only heightens excitement for her performance in the Eurovision 2023 final.

Source: Alessandra

Photo credit: NRK