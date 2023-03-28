Georgia: Marvin Dietmann will be behind Iru’s Eurovision staging

GPB, the Georgian national broadcaster, has announced today that the internationally acclaimed Austrian creative director Marvin Dietmann will be the man behind Iru’s Eurovision staging in Liverpool.



Marvin Dietmann has been involved in the Eurovision Song Contest since 2011 and was the stage director behind Conchita‘s epic Eurovision 2014 winning perfomance. He was the stage director for Cezar Sampson (Austria 2018), Bulgaria 2011 and Germany 2017. He was also behind the staging of Spain, Cyprus and Austria at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Marvin has great experience when it comes to Eurovision as he has also worked as the stage and creative director at the event in recent years (2015-2022).

About Dietmann

Dietman is the producer and director of a number of entertainment and concert television shows. He has also shot more than 100 music videos and is the main director of many artists’ music tours.

Marvin Dietmann was born in Vienna, the capital of Austria, and his creative career began at the age of six. At the age of 22, he created his own co-directing creative company, after which he produced more than 250 television shows in 27 countries.

Iru will represent Georgia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Echo’.