The City of Liverpool is working round the clock in the lead up to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next May. A grand line up of events and activities are scheduled to be held at the 2023 Eurovision host city during the two Eurovision weeks.

Liverpool will be dressing up in true Eurovision fashion for Europe’s favourite television show with a grand celebration which will be including people from all walks of life, nationalities and backgrounds. The Eurovision bandwagon will be landing in Liverpool at the end of April when the first delegations and competing are expected to arrive.

If you’re coming to Liverpool for Eurovision then you’re in for a treat, as there will be a wide range of activities taking place in the 2023 Eurovision host city:

The Eurovision Village (05-13 May)

(05-13 May) The Euroclub ( Camp & Furnace)- (05-13 May)

(05-13 May) The Eurozone

National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome ( Sunday 7 May)

( Sunday 7 May) Liverpool Philarmonic Orchestra Concert

Liverpool One

Royal Albert Dock

Eurostreet

Eurolearn

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: Marketing Liverpool