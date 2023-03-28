Norway: Alessandra releases official music video of ‘Queen of Kings’

The 2023 Norwegian Eurovision hopeful, Alessandra, has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Queen of Kings’.

Alessandra was crowned the winner of MGP 2023 and will have the grand honour of representing Norway at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Alessandra has premiered the official music video of her Eurovision entry. Check it below:

Alessandra’s official press release reads:

‘Queen of Kings’ has already garnered an impressive 30 million streams across platforms. Earlier this week, it was announced that Norway’s selection will be the first to take the stage on May 9 – ready to capture the hearts of viewers at the opening of this year’s Eurovision season. On TikTok, “Queen of Kings” has amassed over 260 million views, the sound has received millions of likes, and the performance video has garnered 1.6 million total views on YouTube. With “Queen of Kings,” Alessandra has already achieved historic numbers in the context of the Norwegian Melodi Grand Prix (Norway’s televised Eurovision selection contest). Fans can look forward to even more music from Alessandra in the future.

The press release continues to read:

20-year-old Alessandra Mele is a Norwegian-Italian artist and songwriter, who has spent most of her life in Italy. She decided to move to Norway after finishing high school two years ago to get more in-touch with her Norwegian family and further develop her career in music. As a child, Alessandra began singing, dancing and cooking with her mother to the sounds of Frank Sinatra. Already at the age of 6, she participated in her first singing competition and won with the ABBA classic “Dancing Queen”. It turned out that Alessandra loved being on stage, which was the only place she could be herself. She took part in the Norwegian The Voice in 2022, where she received a lot of praise for her unique voice. She now lives in Lillehammer and studies at the music school LIMPI. Now Alessandra is ready to take the international Eurovision stage with the strong song contribution “Queen of Kings”. The song is about daring to be yourself, and coming out stronger from difficult periods in life:

Alesssandra says:

Anyone can be Queen of Kings. The Queen of Kings is someone who believes in herself and doesn’t care about other people’s opinions. The person has gone through a lot, but in the end has managed to come out victorious with new lessons learned.

Source: Alessandra

Photo credit: NRK