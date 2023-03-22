Slovenia: Joker Out kick off European promo tour

The Slovenian Eurovision 2023 hopefuls, Joker Out, will be kicking off their ESC promotional European tour this weekend in Barcelona.

Joker Out have a busy schedule ahead of them in the coming weeks. They will be travelling throughout Europe in order to promote their Eurovision entry ‘Carpe Diem‘ in the lead up to their participation at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

The band will be heading for the pre parties in Barcelona, Warsaw, Tel Aviv, Madrid, Amsterdam and London. They will be also having a special gig on Monday 8 May in Liverpool.

25/03/2023- Barcelona

01/04/2023- Warsaw

03/04/2023- Tel Aviv

08/04/2023- Madrid

15/04/2023- Amsterdam

16/04/2023- London

08/05/2023- Liverpool

Just posted a photo https://t.co/fS0aEQ3uEn — Joker Out Official (@JokerOutBand) March 22, 2023

Joker Out were selected via an internal selection to represent Slovenia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Carpe Diem’.

Source: Joker Out

Photo credit: Joker Out