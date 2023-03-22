Tonight: ESC 2023 Semifinal Running Order reveal

The EBU and the BBC will be unveiling the running order of the two Eurovision 2023 Semi-finals in Liverpool!

How to watch?

You can watch the Eurovision 2023 Semi-finals Running Order Reveal today at 19:00 CET (Semi-final #1) and 19:10 CET ( Semi-final #2) via the following Official Eurovision Youtube Channel links:

Semi-final #1

Semi-final #2

Fifteen countries will participate in Semi-final #1 on 9 May, whilst sixteen countries will participate in Semi-final #2 on 11 May.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced by the British national broadcaster, BBC, on behalf of Ukraine, and in collaboration with the EBU.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Ant Clausen/ Marketing Liverpool